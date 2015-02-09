Phillies promote Bohm to Clearwater

The Phillies officially promoted their top prospect -- and last year's No. 3 pick in the Draft -- to Class A Advanced Clearwater on Tuesday.

Alec Bohm always seemed like a candidate to rise quickly up the Minor League ladder after receiving his initial assignment to Class A Lakewood. That move finally came on the final day of April.

Bohm hit .367/.441/.595 with three homers, nine doubles and three stolen bases over 22 games with Lakewood. He struck out 14 times and drew 12 walks in 79 plate appearances. He ranks among the South Atlantic League's top five in all three slash-line categories and is third with a 1.036 OPS.

Video: Bohm earns third hit for BlueClaws

The 22-year-old third baseman opened the season with the BlueClaws in part to build up confidence after some struggles last season. Coming out of Wichita State -- where he put up a 1.061 OPS as a junior -- Bohm hit just .252/.335/.324 with eight extra-base hits in 40 games between Class A Short Season Williamsport and the complex-level Gulf Coast League. He also missed a month of action with a shin bruise after being hit by a pitch on July 9, making it difficult for him to get much momentum going in his first taste of the pros.

Bohm is MLB.com's No. 56 overall prospect because of his above-average hitting and power potential. His ultimate position in the field remains up in the air, however. He was drafted as a third baseman, but at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he could shift to first base. Bohm made 14 starts at third during his time with Lakewood and five at first.

Clearwater plays at Fort Myers on Tuesday evening, beginning a three-game series with the Miracle.