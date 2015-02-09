Haseley double dips in second EL game

In his second Double-A game, Haseley put together his first professional multi-homer performance, going yard twice and doubling to plate three runs and score three times in a 3-for-5 showing that powered Reading to a 5-4 victory over Bowie at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Adam Haseley made his Eastern League debut on Thursday, but it was on Friday that he truly announced himself.

The Phillies' No. 3 prospect and MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect was promoted from Class A Advanced Clearwater on Tuesday and went 1-for-4 in his Double-A bow.

Leading off in the first inning against Christian Binford on Friday, Haseley fell into a 1-2 count before sending the next pitch over the right field wall.

In the third, Emmanuel Marrero ripped a leadoff single to right to set the table for the 2017 first-rounder. Haseley smacked Binford's 1-1 offering over the right-center field wall for a two-run blast.

Two innings later, he ripped Binford's 0-1 delivery into center for a two-bagger.

Haseley had a chance at a fourth hit in the seventh but grounded out to shortstop.

The University of Virginia product has logged six games with at least three hits this season, and Friday's performance marked his first Minor League game with three extra-base knocks. Through his first two seasons, Haseley has collected 49 multi-hit efforts.

Across 81 games between the two levels this season, the 22-year-old outfielder is hitting .305 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs. Before leaving Clearwater, Haseley ripped five triples, which is tied for second in the Florida State League.

Harold Arauz (7-4) allowed two runs on five hits, striking out seven without issuing a walk over seven innings en route to the win.