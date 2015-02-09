Moniak doubles up for Threshers
Phils No. 6 prospect ropes career-high three two-baggers
By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | July 31, 2018 10:08 PM
Mickey Moniak is heating up.
The Phillies' sixth-ranked prospect ripped a career-high three doubles to back Mauricio Llovera, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in Class A Advanced Clearwater's 4-2 win over Tampa on Tuesday at Spectrum Field.
After flying out in his first at-bat, the Threshers center fielder doubled in his next three. Moniak sprayed the ball, sending his hits to left, center and right field.
After putting up a .217/.233/.253 slash line through 43 games, the 20-year-old California native is batting .340 with nine extra-base hits over his last 12. Overall, he's hitting .255 with a .647 OPS.
The 2016 first-round pick started his career that summer in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, where he batted .284/.340/.409 in 46 games. He's scuffled in his transition to full-season ball, hitting .236/.284/.625 in 123 games last season with Class A Lakewood.
Llovera (4-7) held the Tarpons until Hoy Jun Park delivered an RBI single with two outs in the seventh. The right-hander recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts and ended up allowing a run on two hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings.
Jose Pujols was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Clearwater, which totaled 10 hits.
Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com.