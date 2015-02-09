Fightins' Suarez shines in pitchers' duel

The Phillies' No. 9 prospect allowed two hits and a walk while striking out nine as he matched Pirates No. 10 prospect Taylor Hearn for seven scoreless innings before Double-A Reading dropped a 1-0 decision to Altoona on Thursday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

For a pitcher known for his control, Ranger Suarez had lacked his usual precision in May. But June has been a different story.

Throughout his career, Suarez has exhibited advanced control, averaging 1.9 walks per nine innings. But in his three starts in May -- he missed two weeks with a right hamstring injury -- the Venezuela native walked eight over 12 frames.

This month, Suarez has issued two free passes in 14 innings, fanning 11 and getting back to the command has put him among the Phillies' top pitching prospects.

The 22-year-old ran into immediate trouble against the Curve, then wriggled out of it just as quickly. Pirates No. 5 prospect Cole Tucker dumped a fly ball into center field for a single in the bottom of the first and moved to second on a balk. But Suarez struck out 19th-ranked Stephen Alemais and No. 21 prospect Jason Martin before 17th-ranked Will Craig grounded out to end the threat.

He retired seven in a row before giving up a single in the fourth to Martin, who was thrown out trying to steal to end the inning. Suarez set down 11 of the next 12 hitters, giving up only a walk, to finish his outing.

Suarez signed for $25,000 in 2012 but was known more for his control and pitchability, even as a 16-year-old. In 2017, however, his velocity ticked up from the upper 80s to 90-95 mph and he saw his strikeout rate climb.

For his part, Hearn was equally stingy. The left-hander gave up four hits and two walks while fanning nine, including five of the first six batters. He stranded Austin Bossart after a leadoff double in the third and stranded two baserunners in the sixth.

Altoona finally broke through in the ninth against reliever Edgar Garcia as Alemais singled to lead off and Martin followed with a bunt hit. After Craig bounced into a double play, leaving Alemais at third with two down, Garcia intentionally walked pinch-hitter Jordan Georgeand former Stanford running back Tyler Gaffney grounded a single to center field to win it.

Sean Keselica (2-0) got the victory after striking out three of the four batters he faced.