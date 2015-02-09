Claws' Howard hurls another scoreless gem

The Phillies' 19th-ranked prospect gave up three hits and a walk while tying his career high with 10 strikeouts over six innings as Class A Lakewood beat Hagerstown, 8-0, on Friday at FirstEnergy Park. It's the BlueClaws' Minor League-leading 18th shutout.

Gameday box score

This marked the third scoreless outing of the season for Howard (4-7). He had an almost identical performance on May 10, when he allowed three hits and a walk while fanning seven against Charleston, and he shut out the Suns over six innings on April 26, yielding a pair of hits and a walk with seven punchouts. The only other time the 21-year-old struck out 10 was last Aug. 29 for Class A Short Season Williamsport.

On Friday, the 2017 second-round pick worked around a one-out walk to Nationals No. 20 prospect Cole Freeman in the first inning by getting fifth-ranked Luis Garcia to ground into a forceout and winning a nine-pitch battle with Omar Meregildo by blowing a fastball by him to end the frame.

After giving up back-to-back singles with one out in the second, Howard retired 14 of the final 15 hitters he faced, setting down the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth. The only blemish over that span was a single by Freeman, who turned around a first-pitch fastball and lined it into left field with an out in the third. The right-hander ended his outing with 11 consecutive outs.

Jonathan Hennigan gave up two hits and a walk over the final three innings, fanning two for his second save.

Quincy Nieporte put Howard in line for the win with a two-run double in the sixth. Two batters later, Josh Stephen capped a six-run inning with a three-run dinger to right. In the seventh, Rodolfo Duran launched his 11th roundtripper over the wall in left -- his third straight game with a homer.

Nats No. 18 prospect Brigham Hill did not factor in the decision after allowing two hits and three walks with a strikeout over four scoreless innings. Frankie Bartow (0-1) entered in the fifth and yielded six runs on six hits in two frames.