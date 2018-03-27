News

GO

Phillies' Kingery stays hot with three hits

No. 35 overall prospect goes yard, doubles, reaches four times

Scott Kingery batted .304 with 26 home runs over 132 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year. (John Raoux/AP)

By MiLB.com Staff | March 27, 2018 1:47 AM ET

Scott Kingery gave the Phillies a quick return on their investment.

Kingery -- the organization's No. 2 prospect and the No. 35 prospect in baseball -- signed the largest guaranteed contract for a player without Major League experience Sunday and then went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a walk to lead Philadelphia to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in Grapefruit League action at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida.

Kingery's solo dinger -- his fifth homer of the spring -- came in the top of the third inning on a 1-0 count against right-hander Trevor Williams and extended the Phillies' lead to 4-0.

The 2015 second-rounder, who batted third and played right field, signed a six-year contract for $24 million that has the potential to be worth $65 million with vesting team options over the ensuing three years. Kingery's deal surpassed the one Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg signed for $15.1 million over four years.

"It's just unbelievable to be in a moment like this," he said at a Monday morning press conference. "With the guys we've got in this clubhouse, it's a really exciting time. For me, there is a lot of excitement to get up to Philly and get this thing started."

Kingery has had a torrid spring with the big league club -- the three-hit performance gave him a .418/.448/.800 slash line with 10 extra-base knocks, eight RBIs and four steals across 21 games. 

After splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A last season, the 23-year-old Arizona product is expected to break camp with Philadelphia following the team's Spring Training finale Tuesday.

No. 37 overall prospect J.P. Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

Philadelphia's No. 28 prospect, Victor Arano, threw a scoreless inning of relief in the fifth, allowing only a single by Adam Frazier.

Offseason MiLB include

In other spring action:

Astros 5, Brewers 2 (Box)

Kyle Tucker hammered a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to push his team to the win. The fifth homer of the spring for Houston's No. 2 prospect came in his only plate appearance of the night.

Cardinals 5, Blue Jays 3 (Box)

Tenth-ranked St. Louis prospect Max Schrock went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple while Randy Arozarena (No. 11) stole two bags and Yairo Munoz (No. 12) singled and scored a run. Getting another taste of big league camp, Toronto's two prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette combined to go 0-for-4.

Yankees 5, Braves 1 (Box)

Ben Heller, New York's No. 11 prospect, allowed a walk and notched a strikeout in the ninth in the victory. Atlanta's 15th-ranked prospect A.J. Minter fanned two in a perfect sixth.

Angels 4, Dodgers 1 (Box)

Serving as designated hitter, top overall prospect Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 for the Angels. No. 13 Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux drew a walk.

Athletics 9, Giants 2 (10 innings) (Box)

Tenth-ranked San Francisco prospect Andrew Suarez finished on a good note. The left-hander didn't allow a hit in one scoreless inning of relief, his second straight outing without allowing a run.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More