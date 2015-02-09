Phillies' top arms on display in Lakeland

Philadelphia's seventh-ranked prospect JoJo Romero yielded an unearned run and fanned four over three frames in the 3-1 split-squad victory . Romero lowered his Grapefruit League ERA to 1.13 in his third appearance of the spring.

The Phillies brought their top pitching prospects to Lakeland to face the Tigers on Thursday, and the young trio did not disappoint.

Adonis Medina, the Phillies' No. 2 prospect, followed by striking out one over two scoreless innings. The appearance marked the third of the spring for MLB.com's No. 77 overall prospect, who sports a 3.86 ERA with three hits allowed over 4 2/3 innings this spring.

Cole Irvin added two scoreless frames in relief, striking out three to earn his second Grapefruit League victory. Philadelphia's No. 16 prospect notched his first win on Feb. 22 in the club's spring opener.

After putting up big numbers in his first full season in 2018, third-ranked Adam Haseley hasn't found the same success in his first big league camp. The 22-year-old has three hits in 22 at-bats this spring, but stole a base and contributed a run-scoring single -- his sixth RBI this spring -- in the first inning.

Tigers No. 6 prospect Christin Stewart and No. 10 Willi Castro both singled.

In other spring action:

Yankees 6, Phillies (ss) 0

Top New York prospect Estevan Florial homered on a two-hit afternoon in Clearwater. The No. 57 overall prospect started in center field and connected on a two-run drive to left-center in the sixth. The 21-year-old outfielder has compiled a .368 Grapefruit League average with four RBIs in 19 at-bats. Yankees No. 19 prospect Thairo Estrada had a single in two at-bats. Sixth-ranked Phillies prospect Enyel De Los Santos allowed a run on two hits over two innings while striking out four. Box score

Twins 12, Red Sox 1

Brent Rooker homered and Luke Raley knocked in four runs to fuel Minnesota's drubbing of Boston in Fort Myers. Rooker, the Twins' No. 6 prospect, launched his second homer of the spring, a two-run shot to left in the eighth. No. 26 Raley had a pair of hits, including a two-run triple in the second and an RBI double in the fourth. He also plated No. 23 prospect LaMonte Wade with a sacrifice fly to right in the seventh. Eighth-ranked Minnesota prospect Lewis Thorpe and No. 21 Zack Littell contributed a scoreless inning apiece. Red Sox No. 9 prospect C.J. Chatham doubled in his lone at-bat, improving to.353 this spring. Box score

Pirates 5, Orioles 4

Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect Cole Tucker powered up a pair of solo homers -- including a walk-off blast to lead off the ninth. They were the first two long balls of the spring for the 22-year-old shortstop, who went deep five times in 133 games for Double-A Altoona last season. The switch-hitter, a first-round pick in the 2014 Draft, is batting .400 in Grapefruit League play. Bucs No. 15 prospect Will Craig singled in his lone at-bat, lifting his average to .389. Top Orioles prospect Yusniel Diaz continued his hot spring, improving to.407 with a hit in his only at-bat. Box score

Nationals 6, Mets 4

Top Mets prospect Pete Alonso went 2-for-5 with his third double of the spring and Tim Tebow added an RBI single. Righty Eric Hanhold, the Mets' No. 25 prospect, worked around a walk in a scoreless fifth. Nationals No. 3 prospect Luis Garcia crossed the plate after pinch-running for Brian Dozier and later singled and scored in his only at-bat of the afternoon. Box score

Blue Jays 11, Rays 2

Toronto's No. 14 prospect Billy McKinney batted leadoff and had a hit and a walk, scoring both times. Reese McGuire (No. 24) went 2-for-2 with a double while No. 17 Hector Perez and No. 27 Yennsy Diaz combined for three hitless innings of relief. Rays No. 13 prospect Nick Solak walked and scored a run, raising his spring on-base percentage to .471. Box score

Astros 4, Marlins 1

Fifth-ranked Houston prospect Corbin Martin tossed two scoreless innings to close out the game, lowering his Grapefruit League ERA to 2.70 and picking up his first save. Marlins No. 19 prospect Zac Gallen allowed two hits across two scoreless innings, cutting his ERA in half after a shaky start to the spring. Box score

Indians 4, D-backs 3

A trio of prospects won the game for the Tribe with a two-run rally in the seventh. Ernie Clement (No. 15) started the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a base hit to right by No. 19 Oscar Mercado. Indians' 22nd-ranked prospect Daniel Johnson lined a single to right to plate Clement before Mercado scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Matt Marksberry. Mercado is batting .409 with five runs scored this spring. Box score

Padres 11, Rangers 8

San Diego's No. 4 prospect Francisco Mejia, No. 15 prospect Hudson Potts and 20th-ranked Austin Allen homered for San Diego. Mejia smacked a three-run shot to left in the fourth, Allen hit a solo homer to left in the sixth and Potts blasted off to center in the eighth. Allen also singled and scored on Potts' long ball. Rangers righty Jordan Romano allowed four runs on four hits and one walk over 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Box score

Rockies 7, Cubs 5

Second-ranked Chicago prospect Nico Hoerner racked up three hits -- including a triple -- as the club's designated hitter, driving in a run and scoring another. Dakota Mekkes (No. 24) surrendered a hit, but faced the minimum in a scoreless ninth. Rockies No. 3 prospect Garrett Hampson drilled a solo shot to left in the third, his first spring homer, and Brian Mundell (No. 30) added a double. Box score

Royals 8, Angels (ss) 7

Top Angels prospect Jo Adell got the start in center, going 1-for-2 with a walk. Leonardo Rivas (No. 27) slgged a two-run homer while Brennon Lund (No. 28) doubled and came around to score. Williams Jerez (No. 29) worked around an error in a hitless fourth and Jared Walsh (No. 21) followed with a strikeout in a 1-2-3 fifth. Luis Madero (No. 22) took over and spun two three-hit frames with one punchout. Royals No. 15 prospect Scott Blewett and No. 16 Richard Lovelady threw a perfect frame apiece, with the latter notching two strikeouts. Box score