Photos: Fourth of July across the Minors
Soldiers and fireworks highlight Independence Day celebrations
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | July 5, 2018 10:16 AM ET
What's more American than a summer day at the ballpark, surrounded by fireworks, flags, friends and frosty drinks? Below is just a sample of July 4th images from across the Minor Leagues.
A U.S. Army solider with the 82nd Airborne Division helps a fellow serviceman warm up before a ceremonial first pitch in Aberdeen on July 3. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)
A Delmarva fan waves a pair of American flags during a South Atlantic League game. (Joey Gardner/FotoJoe)
Trenton Thunder catcher Ryan Lidge sported flag-themed gear for an Eastern League contest. (Christopher Shannon)
San Jose catcher Tanner Murphy eyes a pop-up in front of some patriotic bunting. (Shelly Valenzuela/San Jose Giants)
Fireworks from a nearby neighborhood go off behind Inland Empire's Jorge Tavarez during a Cal League game. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)
Orlando Arcia and the Sky Sox went with a flag-themed look for a game in Colorado Springs. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
New Orleans third baseman Eric Campbell sports a red, white and blue-themed Baby Cakes cap during a Pacific Coast League game. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
Albuquerque Isotopes right-hander Peter Lambert makes his Triple-A debut against the Tacoma Rainiers in a patriotic uniform. (Albuquerque Isotopes)
Players even wore special socks and cleats for the day. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
A dog dressed for the day gets a better view of a California League game in Inland Empire on July 4. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)
Some fans in California went with matching hair and shirts to celebrate at the ballpark. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)
San Jose rolled out flag-themed tops for the holiday. (Shelly Valenzuela/San Jose Giants)
A trio of U.S. Army soldiers pose with Inland Empire mascot Slick before a game. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)
The 66ers' dance team performs before a Cal League game. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)
Fort Wayne's MacKenzie Gore pitches in a stars-and-stripes uniform against Great Lakes. Trivia: Fort Wayne was named after Major General Anthony Wayne, who served during the Revolutionary War and later in Congress. (Jeff Nycz/Mid-South Images)
Stockton lefty Pat Krall shows off the Ports' holiday threads on July 3. (Meghan Camino/Stockton Ports)
Stockton's Matt Milburn, Evan Manarino, Nate Mondou, William Toffey, Luke Persico, Collin Theroux and Trace Loehr pose in their Independence Day uniforms before a game against the Lancaster Jethawks on July 3. (Meghan Camino/Ports)
