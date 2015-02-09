Photos: Fourth of July across the Minors

What's more American than a summer day at the ballpark, surrounded by fireworks, flags, friends and frosty drinks? Below is just a sample of July 4th images from across the Minor Leagues.

A U.S. Army solider with the 82nd Airborne Division helps a fellow serviceman warm up before a ceremonial first pitch in Aberdeen on July 3. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)

A Delmarva fan waves a pair of American flags during a South Atlantic League game. (Joey Gardner/FotoJoe)

Trenton Thunder catcher Ryan Lidge sported flag-themed gear for an Eastern League contest. (Christopher Shannon)

San Jose catcher Tanner Murphy eyes a pop-up in front of some patriotic bunting. (Shelly Valenzuela/San Jose Giants)

Fireworks from a nearby neighborhood go off behind Inland Empire's Jorge Tavarez during a Cal League game. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)

Orlando Arcia and the Sky Sox went with a flag-themed look for a game in Colorado Springs. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

New Orleans third baseman Eric Campbell sports a red, white and blue-themed Baby Cakes cap during a Pacific Coast League game. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Albuquerque Isotopes right-hander Peter Lambert makes his Triple-A debut against the Tacoma Rainiers in a patriotic uniform. (Albuquerque Isotopes)

Players even wore special socks and cleats for the day. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

A dog dressed for the day gets a better view of a California League game in Inland Empire on July 4. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)

Some fans in California went with matching hair and shirts to celebrate at the ballpark. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)

San Jose rolled out flag-themed tops for the holiday. (Shelly Valenzuela/San Jose Giants)

A trio of U.S. Army soldiers pose with Inland Empire mascot Slick before a game. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)

The 66ers' dance team performs before a Cal League game. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)

Fort Wayne's MacKenzie Gore pitches in a stars-and-stripes uniform against Great Lakes. Trivia: Fort Wayne was named after Major General Anthony Wayne, who served during the Revolutionary War and later in Congress. (Jeff Nycz/Mid-South Images)

Stockton lefty Pat Krall shows off the Ports' holiday threads on July 3. (Meghan Camino/Stockton Ports)

Stockton's Matt Milburn, Evan Manarino, Nate Mondou, William Toffey, Luke Persico, Collin Theroux and Trace Loehr pose in their Independence Day uniforms before a game against the Lancaster Jethawks on July 3. (Meghan Camino/Ports)

Tweet from @memphisredbirds: 104-year-old World War II veteran Frank Anderson fired a strike to manager @stubbyclapp before tonight���s game!#4thOfJulyCelebration @autozone pic.twitter.com/a2ibf3cPdg

Tweet from @GoYardGoats: Meet John Granby Benjamin. He is a 101 year old WW2 Veteran and today he was our @ExpressAwards Hero Among Us. 🇺 pic.twitter.com/alOfLf5uBg

Tweet from @MiLB: 🔥 field work from @ColaFireflies! 🇺 pic.twitter.com/ApG2azUFJp

Tweet from @Bwebb_30: 50 stars, 13 bars, and a whole mess of @CarolinaMudcats patriotism comin at ya live from Zebulon. #Merica pic.twitter.com/jFkvrQLbEH

Tweet from @MiLB: So about last night... pic.twitter.com/E9nj56MVya