Photos of the Week: Aug. 10-16

Josiah Viera, an honorary coach for the State College Spikes, makes a pitching change in the ninth inning for the South during the New York-Penn League All-Star Game on Aug. 15. The 13-year-old has been battling Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects approximately one in every 4 million newborns. He helped the Spikes to a 2014 league title and was honored by Minor League Baseball president Pat O'Conner last winter. (Danny Wild/MiLB.com)

Clearwater shortstop Jose Gomez leaps for a throw over Lakeland's Jake Robson on Aug. 10. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Minor League Baseball president Pat O'Conner greets umpires before the New York-Penn League All-Star Game in Troy, New York. (Danny Wild/MiLB.com)

Hickory catcher Yohel Pozo eyes a pitch before a game on Aug. 10. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Columbia outfielder Ian Strom lines up a fly ball on Aug. 10. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

The Clearwater Threshers paid tribute to late Darren Daulton by painting his No. 10 behind home plate at Spectrum Field on Aug. 11. The club plans to continue the tribute for the rest of the season. (Nathan Ray/Clearwater Threshers)

The sun goes down during a Columbia Fireflies game on Aug. 11 in South Carolina. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Vermont right-hander Parker Dunshee is seen in a multiple-exposure image during the New York-Penn League All-Star Game on Aug. 15 at Tri-City. (Danny Wild/MiLB.com)

Greenville's Santiago Espinal tries to catch a throw at second while Rome's Cristian Pache slides in on Aug. 12. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

The Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk reacts after being hit on the wrist by a pitch during a Gulf Coast League game against the Tigers on Aug. 15. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Asheville outfielder Jacob Bosiokovic lunges for a ball on Aug. 13 during a South Atlantic League game. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Connecticut Tigers catcher Joey Morgan tags out Batavia's Samuel Castro on Aug. 13. Castro was trying to score on a fly out. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

St. Lucie's Tim Tebow reacts to a called third strike by Florida State League home plate umpire Matt Carlyon on Aug. 13 against the Yankees. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

Eric Young Jr. squeezes his glove on a fly ball during a Pacific Coast League game on Aug. 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Brent Asay/MiLB.com)

Asheville right-hander Julian Fernandez loses his cap while throwing a pitch during a Class A game on Aug. 13. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

A groundskeeper in Greenville tries to take care of some standing water during a rain delay on Aug. 11. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

All-Star managers Morgan Ensberg (left) and Joe Kruzel exchange lineup cards before the New York-Penn League All-Star Game on Aug. 15 in Tri-City. Ensberg, a longtime Major Leaguer, skippers the host ValleyCats. (Danny Wild/MiLB.com)

Mets outfielder Tim Tebow poses for a photo with a fan during an FSL game on Aug. 13. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

Augusta left fielder Cristian Paulino makes himself comfortable on the top of the dugout fence during a game on Aug. 13. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Ricky Negron of the Blue Jays eyes a ground ball during a GCL game against the Yankees on Aug. 11. His father, Ray, was drafted by the Pirates in 1975 and has spent more than 40 years with the Yankees organization. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

Rookie retrieves a bat during a game between the Trenton Thunder and Akron RubberDucks on Aug. 16. (Ashlee Espinal/MiLB.com)

Fans watch as St. Lucie outfielder Tim Tebow and pitchers Joe Shaw and Jordan Humphreys come out of the visitors' clubhouse at Spectrum Field on Aug. 15. (Nathan Ray/Clearwater Threshers)

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey pitches during a rehab appearance with Class A Short Season Brooklyn on Aug. 16 in Coney Island. (Ashley Marshall/MiLB.com)

Tampa's Alexander Palma is tagged out by St. Lucie shortstop J.C. Rodriguez on Aug. 13. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

Hudson Valley's Carl Chester dives back to first base against Brooklyn on Aug. 12. (Sandy Tambone/MiLB.com)

Lehigh Valley's Herlis Rodriguez dives for a ball on Aug. 13 against Charlotte. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)

The Memphis Redbirds celebrate after clinching the PCL American Southern Division title on Aug. 13. (Mike Strasinger/Nashville Sounds)