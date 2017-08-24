Photos of the Week: Aug. 17-23
Total solar eclipse highlights best images from around Minors
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | August 24, 2017 9:41 AM ET
Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram
Connecticut Tigers catcher Andres Sthormes tags out Tri-City's Bryan De La Cruz, who was trying to score on a fly ball on Aug. 22. (Kevin Pataky/MLB.com)
Braves No. 4 prospect Kyle Wright, the fifth overall pick in this year's Draft, pitches for the Florida FireFrogs against Dunedin on Aug. 22. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)
State College manager Joe Kruzel has some heated words for a pair of New York-Penn League umpires on Aug. 21. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Spikes outfielder Scott Hurst stretches for a fly ball on Aug. 21. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Round Rock first baseman Ronald Guzman, the Rangers' No. 3 prospect, eyes a relay throw to first on Aug. 21. (Jamie Harms/MiLB.com)
Bowling Green players pose in their solar eclipse-themed jerseys on Aug. 21. (Steve Roberts/Hot Rods)
West Virginia Black Bears center fielder Sandy Santos slides into second alongside a relay throw on Aug. 20. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)
A fan tries to get a peek inside the Inland Empire 66ers dugout during game on Aug. 20. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)
Bowie Baysox manager Gary Kendall lets two Eastern League umpires know his feelings during a game against Erie on Aug. 20. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)
Sergio Alcantara forces Shane Mardirosian at second base during a game between the Lakeland Flying Tigers and Daytona Tortugas on Aug. 19. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)
Livan Soto of the Gulf Coast League Braves bunts a ball against the Yankees on Aug. 19. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)
Hagerstown Suns outfielder Nick Banks makes a leaping attempt at the wall in Hagerstown on Aug. 19. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)
Daytona's James Vasquez and Lakeland's Luis Valdes converge at second base on Aug. 18. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)
Inland Empire's Derek Jenkins takes the field on Aug. 18. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)
The Eye Ball Race takes place during a game between the Kannapolis Intimidators and the Lakewood BlueClaws at First Energy Park on Aug. 17. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
BlueClaws pitcher Mauricio Llovera faces Kannapolis on Aug. 17. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
Bowie's Garabez Rosa finds himself surrounded in a rundown between first and second base against Erie on Aug. 19. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)
Erie's Mike Gerber tries but comes up short on catching a homer hit by Bowie's Garabez Rosa on Aug. 19. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)
Thirsty? Eguy Rosario of the Arizona League Padres takes a cup of water to the face after his walkoff hit Aug. 19. (I.B. Lee/MiLB.com)
West Michigan players take in a rare solar eclipse in Bowling Green on Aug. 21. (Steve Roberts/Hot Rods)
The solar eclipse as seen over Salem-Keizer during a game between the host Volcanoes and visiting Hillsboro Hops on Aug. 21. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)
Hillsboro's Camden Duzenack, Drew Ellis, Pavin Smith and Connor Owings enjoy the eclipse at Salem-Keizer on Aug. 21. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)
Baysox outfielder Austin Hays slides to make a catch in foul territory on Aug. 22. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)
Renegades relievers Zack Mozingo and Hunter Schryver have a special guest accompany them on their walk to the dugout on Aug. 19. (Nick Musial/Hudson Valley Renegades)
Bowie outfielder Cedric Mullins makes a catch over the wall on Aug. 22 against Reading. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)
The Beloit Snappers celebrate their a no-hitter against Quad Cities on Aug. 23. (Rich Guill/Quad Cities River Bandits)
Fresno infielder Tony Kemp celebrates after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Las Vegas 51s at Chukchansi Park on Aug. 18. (Kiel Maddox/Grizzlies)
