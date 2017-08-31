Photos of the Week: Aug. 24-30

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Frederick Keys center fielder Glynn Davis makes a catch at the wall against Potomac on Aug. 25. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)

Whitecaps players dressed in Harry Potter jerseys play with a toy bird before a game on Aug. 26. (Emily Jones/MiLB.com)

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitches for Triple-A Oklahoma City during a rehab appearance on Aug. 26. (Jeremy Davis/MiLB.com)

Carlton Fisk gets his plaque during a Pawtucket Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony on Aug. 27. (Ken Jancef/MiLB.com)

Damage from Hurricane Harvey is seen at Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on Aug. 26. The Double-A Texas League team said the ballpark "only sustained minor damage." (Corpus Christi Hooks)

Syracuse's Irving Falu tries to turn a double play against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)

Hillsboro's Ryan Grotjohn blows a bubble on his way to the dugout during a game against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Aug. 27. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)

Syracuse players celebrate during a game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27 at PNC Field. (Stephen Pellegrino/MiLB.com)

Hillsboro relievers enjoy the view from the bullpen on Aug. 27 during a Northwest League game. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)

Durham's Ryan Brett stretches for a ball on Aug. 27 against Norfolk. (Chris Baird/MiLB.com)

Bowling Green catcher Rene Pinto tags out West Michigan's Luke Burch on Aug. 28. (Emily Jones/MiLB.com)

Hudson Valley's Resly Linares fires home a pitch against Tri-City on Aug. 28. (Sandy Tambone/MiLB.com)

Shauna Gleason sings the national anthem before a New York-Penn League game on Aug. 28 at Hudson Valley. (Sandy Tambone/MiLB.com)

Portland's Danny Mars bats against Hartford on Aug. 28. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

Alex Robinson (P), Brandon Lopez (3B), Sean Miller (2B) and Chris Paul (1B) pose after the three infielders turned the first triple play in Fort Myers Miracle history on Aug. 30. (Fort Myers Miracle)

Down East Wood Ducks shortstop Josh Morgan slides in for a triple as Wilmington Blue Rocks third baseman Wander Franco waits to apply a tag on Aug. 30. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Stockton's Mikey White gets an ice bath after helping the Ports beat Visalia on Aug. 30 in the California League. (Meghan Camino/Ports)

The Tigers' Alexis Garcia walks to the field before a Gulf Coast League game against the Yankees on Aug. 26. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Batavia shortstop Marcos Rivera awaits a throw as Auburn's Nick Choruby slides into second on Aug. 27. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Syracuse's Rafael Martin poses with Molly, the model for the jersey worn by players during a "Bark in the Park" promotion on Aug. 30. Molly is a rescue dog and also the stadium dog. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Lehigh Valley's Scott Kingery tags out Syracuse's Brandon Snyder on Aug. 30. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Lakeland catcher Arvicent Perez tags out Tampa Yankees right fielder Alexander Palma on Aug. 24. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

Rehabbing Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth signs for fans before a game with Class A Advanced Potomac on Aug. 25. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)