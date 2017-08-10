Photos of the Week: Aug. 3-9

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

The Lakewood BlueClaws celebrate a walk-off win Aug. 6 against the Hagerstown Suns. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Wilmington Blue Rocks players wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson on Aug. 5. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Tigers players pose prior to a Gulf Coast League game on Aug. 5. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Bowling Green third baseman Michael Brosseau applies a tag on Aug. 3. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on Aug. 5. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Blue Rocks players sign autographs prior to a game Aug. 5. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Frederick Keys center fielder Glynn Davis loses a ball in the twilight on Aug. 5. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Dogs display their obedience during Lakeland's Bark in the Park promotion on Aug. 5. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Daniel Sweet poses with his former Polk State College coaches on Aug. 4. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Storm troopers play for the camera during Star Wars Night at Bowling Green Ballpark on Aug. 5. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

A young fan delivers the game ball to Lakewood pitcher Adonis Medina with mascot Buster on Aug. 6. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

BlueClaws pitcher Addison Russ gets a high-five on his way to the bullpen prior to the Aug. 6 contest. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Blue Rocks mascot Mr. Celery celebrates a run on Aug. 5. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

A Frawley Stadium grounds crew member puts the finishing touches on the mound prior to the Aug. 5 game. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Hot Rods second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni and third baseman Michael Brosseau celebrate a win on Aug. 4. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Blue Rocks mascot Rocky Bluewinkle heads gets ready for a first pitch on Aug. 5. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Fans reach for a foul ball in Lakeland on Aug. 5. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Frederick shortstop Chris Clare awaits a throw during a stolen base attempt on Aug. 5. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)