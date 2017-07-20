Photos of the Week: July 13-19

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

2005 Cy Young winner Bartolo Colon emerges from the Rochester clubhouse before a start against Lehigh Valley at Coca-Cola Park on July 13. (Joe Territo/Rochester Red Wings)

Lucas Tancas makes a catch for the West Virginia Black Bears on July 18. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Matt Hall, Blaise Salter, Jake Robson and Josh Lester charge out of the dugout before a game at Lakeland's Joker Marchant Stadium on July 15. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Baseballs line the dugout at Joker Marchant Stadium on July 16. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Cam Gibson, on the DL, relaxes in the dugout during a game on July 14. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Shane Robinson walks off the field for Salt Lake on July 13. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)

A young fan takes in the sights in Lakeland on July 14. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Aberdeen right-hander Joe Johnson displays his submarine motion on July 14. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Hartford shortstop Brendan Rodgers wears a commemorative Whalers jersey at Dunkin' Donuts Park on July 14. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

Alay Lago slides safely into home for the Fire Frogs on July 14. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel makes a rehab start for the Hooks on July 17. (Tammy Tucker/MiLB.com)

Umpire Matt Carlyon makes the call as Ariel Serrano collides with catcher Brett Cumberland to score the winning run for the Flying Tigers on a squeeze play July 13. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

West Michigan mascot Crash the River Rascal had some fun with Ronnie Dawson of the visiting River Bandits on July 18, bringing out some homemade signs before the game. (Emily Jones/MiLB.com)

West Michigan catcher Drew Longley chases down Quad Cities' Osvaldo Duarte on July 18. Duarte scored on the play. (Emily Jones/MiLB.com)

Salt Lake's Jefry Marte attempts to tag out a Sacramento runner at first on July 15. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)

Pawtucket's Edgar Olmos and All-Star Home Run Derby champion Bryce Brentz take a selfie on July 10 in Tacoma during Triple-A All-Star week. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)

Lakewood players swarm pitcher Nick Fanti after the Phillies lefty threw a no-hitter aganist Charleston on July 17. (Mike Dill/Lakewood BlueClaws)

Kyle Wright makes his Minor League debut against the Yankees in a Gulf Coast League game on July 17. Wright was the Braves' first-round pick last month out of Vanderbilt. (Bill Setliff)

Yankees outfielder Canaan Smith dives for a ball during a Gulf Coast League game against the Pirates on July 15. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

Rochester Red Wings manager Mike Quade meets with the umpires and oppositing manager before a Triple-A game on July 13. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Braves No. 2 prospect Kevin Maitan makes a throw to first during his Appy League debut for Danville on July 16. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)