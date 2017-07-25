Photos of the Week: July 20-26

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Peoria first baseman Stefan Trosclair avoids a tag by Bowling Green catcher Daniel De La Calle on July 22. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Team staffers Jennifer Johnson and Alex Cohen get slimed during a '90s Night promotion at Bowling Green Ball Park on July 21. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

St. Lucie pitcher Justin Dunn dons many hats to rally the Mets during a Florida State League game against the Florida Fire Frogs on July 22. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

Everett's Austin Grebeck reacts to his triple after teammate Joseph Rosa tripled before him against the Boise Hawks on July 23. (Jason Grohoske/MiLB.com)

Hot Rods second baseman Robbie Tenerowicz fields a ground ball July 22. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Florida pitcher Touki Toussaint celebrates with Anfernee Seymour after the outfielder's walk-off sacrifice fly in the 15th inning beat St. Lucie on July 22. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

Tim Tebow coaches first base during a game against Florida on July 22. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

Brooklyn Cyclones second baseman Walter Rasquin leaps for a line drive against the Aberdeen IronBirds on July 23. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)

Eugene Helder takes requests for his next song prior to an AquaSox game on July 20. (Jason Grohoske/MiLB.com)

Colorado Springs Sky Sox second baseman Nate Orf makes a diving catch against Reno on July 24. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Danville Braves catcher Drew Lugbauer prepares for a collision on July 21. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)

FSL umpires Ricardo Estrada and Tyler Jones are escorted to the field by characters from Star Wars before a game between the St. Lucie Mets and Florida Fire Frogs on July 22. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

Braves second-rounder Drew Waters tosses his bat into the Danville dugout ... and with the very next swing tosses his bat into the stands. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)

Bowling Green outfielder Josh Lowe makes a running catch on July 21. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Lakeland starting pitcher Matt Hall stretches before a game on July 25. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Brandon Snyder visits with his wife and son between games of a doubleheader on July 25. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Louisville coach Darryl Brinkley enjoys some cotton candy on July 25. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

A young Salt Lake Bees fan gets an autograph prior to a game on July 23. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)