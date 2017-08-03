Photos of the Week: July 27- Aug. 2

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Colorado Springs Sky Sox center fielder Brett Phillips fires home during a game against Tacoma on July 28. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Durham's Brent Honeywell throws a pitch on July 28. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Young children from a local school perform the National Anthem prior to a Lakewood BlueClaws game on July 30. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Strength and conditioning coach Mike Apodaca and AquaSox infielder Eugene Helder pose with Han Solo and Chewbacca before a Nothwest League game on July 29. (Shari Sommerfeld/MiLB.com)

Lakewood first baseman Darick Hall signs a Little Leaguer's cast prior to a South Atlantic League game on July 30. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Jansiel Rivera poses with a Challenger League participant on July 30. (Jason Grohoske/MiLB.com)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs catcher Jorge Alfaro celebrates his home run in the dugout on July 28. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

The Everett AquaSox and staff pose with Challenger League players on July 28. (Jason Grohoske/MiLB.com)

BlueClaws left fielder David Martinelli jumps for a line drive during a game on July 30. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Juan Camacho slides safely into second on July 29. The AquaSox wore Chewbacca jerseys, which were auctioned off for charity after the game. (Shari Sommerfeld/MiLB.com)

Santa Claus showed up to help the Hartford Yard Goats celebrate Christmas on July 28. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

Onil Pena poses with a young Princess Leia who won the auction for his Chewbacca jersey on July 29. (Jason Grohoske/Everett AquaSox)

Rancho Cucamonga's Drew Jackson gets taken out at second base by Inland Empire's Keith Grieshaber on July 30. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)

Boise's Daniel Jipping celebrates his Home Run Derby victory at the Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game on Aug. 1. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)