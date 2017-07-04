Photos of the Week: July 4th edition

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Hudson Valley's Nick Padilla stands with a young fan during the National Anthem on July 1 in Wappingers Falls, New York. The Renegades' Dutchess Stadium is minutes from Fishkill, a village that boasted a supply depot during the Revolutionary War. The depot supplied the northern elements of the Continental Army, which were responsible for securing the Hudson Highlands and keeping the British from moving north of New York City. Nearby West Point remains an active military post and hosts the United States Military Academy. (Nick Musial/Hudson Valley Renegades)

Salt Lake's Alex Blackford poses with a bald eagle and a visitor from Utah's Hogle Zoo before a Triple-A game on July 3. The bald eagle became the emblem of the United States in 1782, although not everyone was happy about it -- Benjamin Franklin called the eagle "a bird of bad moral character." (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)

Hartford Yard Goats starter Yency Almonte pitches while wearing an Independence Day cap at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Connecticut on July 3. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

The Brooklyn Cyclones celebrated July 4th with Captain America-themed jerseys on July 2. Starter Jose Carlos Medina shows off his look on the mound against Connecticut. The jerseys were later auctioned off to support local charities. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)

Salt Lake Bees players sport their red, white and blue caps during a game on July 3. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)

A member of the U.S. Special Operations Command parachute jump team lands in Spectrum Field with the American flag before a game against the Tampa Yankees on July 3 in Clearwater, Florida. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

More than 14,000 fans came out to Raley Field in Sacramento on June 30 to kick off the holiday weekend and watched Giants ace Madison Bumgarner made a rehab start for the Triple-A club. (Ralph Thompson/River Cats)

Rhubarb the Reindeer makes a grand entrance before a Rainiers game on July 3. (Tacoma Rainiers)

Clearwater Threshers pitcher JoJo Romero takes on Tampa while wearing a July 4th-themed jersey during a Florida State League game in Clearwater on July 2. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

A parachutist sails into Dr Pepper Ballpark carrying an American flag before the Texas League All-Star Game in Frisco, Texas, on June 27. (Jeremy Davis/MiLB.com)