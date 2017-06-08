Photos of the Week: June 1-7
Diving catches, bubbles and a baseball actor highlight the week
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | June 8, 2017 5:16 PM ET
Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram
Portland Sea Dogs third baseman Rafael Devers, the top Red Sox prospect, blows a bubble during a game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium on June 3. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)
KC Serna of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp warms up between innings while biting a glove on June 4. (Joshua Tjiong/MiLB.com)
Anthony Concepcion of the Rome Braves tosses his bat aside after drawing a walk in a South Atlantic League game on June 4 at State Mutual Stadium in Georgia. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)
Binghamton's Kevin Kaczmarski drops down a bunt against Portland on June 3. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)
Colorado Springs Sky Sox left fielder Kyle Wren slides home safely against Round Rock on June 5. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
Colorado Springs center fielder Ryan Cordell makes a leaping catch to rob Round Rock third baseman Drew Robinson of a home run on June 6. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
Akron outfielder Jordan Smith makes a sliding catch against Reading on June 3. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)
What a hitter! Megan "Marla Hooch" Cavanagh, from the film A League of Their Own, received her own bobblehead and threw out a first pitch prior to Akron's game against the Reading Fightin Phils on June 3. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)
Frederick's Austin Hays connects with a pitch on June 2. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders right fielder Mason Williams attempts to avoid a close pitch on June 3. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre shortstop Tyler Wade pushes teammate Gleyber Torres for some room to field a grounder between innings on June 3. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)
Potomac Nationals center fielder Victor Robles runs into the outfield wall while trying to catch a fly ball in Frederick on June 4. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)
Round Rock third baseman Drew Robinson tosses his bat after hitting a home run against Colorado Springs on June 6. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
Rochester Red Wings infielder Bengie Gonzalez signs autographs for young fans before a game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 6. (Joe Territo/Rochester Red Wings)
West Michigan's Cam Gibson reacts with teammates after homering against Lansing on June 4. (Emily Jones/MiLB.com)
Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com.