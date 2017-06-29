Photos of the Week: June 22-28

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Auburn's Conner Simonetti dives over the railing to catch a foul ball on June 25. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Eleardo Cabrera leaps to try and catch a home run on June 25 against Fort Wayne. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Inland Empire 66ers righty Samil De Los Santos pitches against Lake Elsinore on June 25. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)

Clinton's Luis Renigifo shatters his bat on a swing during a Midwest League game on June 25. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)

Everett's Johnny Adams fields a ball during a Northwest League game on June 26. (Shari Sommerfeld/MiLB.com)

Padres No. 6 prospect and Fort Wayne TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. fields a ground ball during a game against Bowling Green on June 25. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Israel Mota of Auburn slides into Wiilliamsport catcher Gregori Rivero on June 25. Mota, who homered in the game, sccored on a double from Armond Upshaw after Rivero was charged with an error on the play at the plate. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Upshaw comes up short on a diving catch attempt on June 25. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

He's ready: Atlanta Braves 2017 first-round Draft pick Kyle Wright warms up in the bullpen for the first time before a Gulf Coast League game between the Braves and the Yankees on June 26. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

A man parachutes into Dr Pepper Ballpark with an American flag prior to the Texas League All-Star Game on June 27. (Lance Carter/MiLB.com)

Williamsport's Jesus Alastre and Malvin Mato converge on a fly ball in Auburn on June 25. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Fans enjoy the 2017 Texas League All-Star Game in Frisco on June 27. (Lance Carter/MiLB.com)

Midland's B.J. Boyd takes a surprise ice water bath after he was named BUSH'S Beans All-Star MVP at the Texas League All-Star Game on June 27. (Tammy Tucker/MiLB.com)

A fan reacts after catching a ball during an Eastern League game in Akron on June 26. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)

Fireworks light up a dusk sky over NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse on June 24. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Connecticut's Elys Escobar slides around Aberdeen catcher Ben Breazeale to score a run on June 21. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

Lakeland's Luis Valdes prepares to tag Bradenton's Logan Ratledge, who was attempting to steal second base on June 22. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

A rainbow after a rain delay in Auburn on June 24. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Jeyner Baez celebrates his game-winning hit on June 25 for Auburn. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

A fan peers through stadium netting during a Triple-A game in Columbus, Ohio, on June 25. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)

Gwinnett's Bradley Keller dives for a ball during an International League game on June 25. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)

International League umpire Alex Tosi calls a strike during a Triple-A game in Columbus on June 25. Tosi was a pitcher who helped Illinois Wesleyan win the 2010 NCAA Division III National Championship, then went to the Wendelstedt School to become an umpire in 2011. His dad, Ralph, paid the school fee. "He told me a year or two later he paid for it thinking, 'OK, here's your last chance to get baseball out of your system before you go into the real world and get a job,' never expecting it would work out," Tosi told The Pantagraph in 2016. "Here I am."

A dog takes in a Midwest League game with his owner on June 25 during a "Bark in the Park" promotion in Clinton. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)

Tigers left-hander Eudis Idrogo shows off a wig he snagged from the Whitecaps' promotions team during a game on June 25. (Emily Jones/MiLB.com)