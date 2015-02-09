Photos: All-Stars take stage across Minors

Check out just some of the scenes from the Carolina, California, Midwest, Southern and South Atlantic League All-Star Games, all held June 19.

Royals No. 2 prospect Nick Pratto stole the show at the Sally League All-Star Game with a homer and four RBIs, leading the South Division to a 9-5 win and earning BUSH'S® MVP honors. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)

Lakewood's Will Stewart started for the North Division All-Stars and allowed a run on two hits while striking out two over two innings. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)

Mobile's Zach Gibbons enjoys an icy bath alongside the Southern League's Lori Webb. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

Fifth-ranked Reds prospect Shed Long hit a game-tying homer in the Southern League contest. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

The Midwest League's East Division All-Star team poses for a group photo after a walk-off win in the 10th inning at Lansing. (Paul Gierhart/MiLB.com)

Cedar Rapids' Royce Lewis, the Twins' top prospect, went 1-for-2 for the West Division. (Paul Gierhart/MiLB.com)

Mudcats left-hander Cameron Roegner got the start for the South squad on his birthday in the Carolina League All-Star Game. (Chris Baird/MiLB.com)

Stockton's Dairon Blanco was named BUSH'S® All-Star MVP after the Oakland prospect went 4-for-5 with a homer, double, stolen base and a pair of runs scored in the 8-1 North victory in Lancaster. (Tim Cattera/MiLB.com)

Hometown favorite Roberto Ramos of the Lancaster JetHawks celebrates after winning the California League Home Run Derby. (Tim Cattera/MiLB.com)