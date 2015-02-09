Photos: Scenes from Opening Week 2019

Baseball returned to ballparks across the country this past week, with the bright colors of Copa de la Diversión highlighting a few teams' start to spring. Take a look at what some of our MiLB.com photographers captured during Minor League Baseball's Opening Week. Want to see more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram .



Lake Elsinore's Kelvin Melean can be seen in the sunglasses of Padres prospect Luis Patino during a California League game on April 7. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)



Lehigh Valley's Andrew Romine celebrates his three-run homer with Jan Hernandez on April 7. (Andy Grosh/MiLB.com)



Lake Elsinore's Jack Suwinski returns a dropped glove to a young fan near the warning track during a game on April 7. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)



Inland Empire's Chris Rodriguez eyes the strike zone during a game on April 6. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)



Hickory Crawdads right fielder Jose Almonte tracks a fly ball during a game in Lakewood on April 6. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)



Lake Elsinore's Luis Patino was happy to be back in the dugout during a game on April 7. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)



Phillies No. 10 prospect Ranger Suarez lets go of a pitch during a Triple-A game with Lehigh Valley on April 7. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)



The Potomac Nationals celebrate after a walk-off win against Fayetteville on April 6. (Joe Dwyer/MiLB.com)



Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby takes a spin around the infield during a Texas League game on April 5. (Cherokee Van Worth/MiLB.com)



The Corpus Christi Hooks celebrate Joshua Rojas' walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning on April 6. (Tammy Tucker)



A couple of fans pose for a selfie with Frisco's Michael De Leon before a Texas League game on April 6. (Lance Carter/MiLB.com)



Opening Night T-shirts were ready for fans on April 4 when Lakeland hosted Tampa Tarpons. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)



Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., baseball's top prospects, bats for the Dunedin Blue Jays during a rehab appearance in the Florida State League in Clearwater on April 4. (Buck Davidson/MiLB.com)



Tacoma's Eric Young Jr. dives safely back to first base in a game against Sacramento April 4. (Ralph Thompson/MiLB.com)



Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout during a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Opening Night. (Oklahoma City Dodgers)



Sacramento and Tacoma line up for the national anthem before the 20th season-opener at Raley Field for the hometown RiverCats. (Ralph Thompson/MiLB.com)



Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia greets his teammates during a rehab game with the Class A Greenville Drive on Opening Night. (Gwinn Davis/Greenville Drive)



Corpus Christi's Ronnie Dawson falls over a fence and into the bullpen while chasing a ball on April 4. (Tammy Tucker)



Mets outfielder Tim Tebow slides in pursuit of a ball in his Triple-A debut with Syracuse on April 4. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)



The Fayetteville Woodpeckers line up for the first game in team history on April 4. (Joe Dwyer/MiLB.com)



Akron and Altoona get set for Opening Night at Akron's Canal Park on April 4. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)