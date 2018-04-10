Photos: Scenes from Opening Week in MiLB
Flyovers, snowfall and a missing glove highlight baseball's return
By MiLB.com | April 10, 2018 10:30 AM ET
Baseball -- weather permitting -- returned to ballparks across the country this past week, bringing a glimpse of summer to an otherwise chilly start to spring. Take a look at what some of our MiLB.com photographers captured during Minor League Baseball's Opening Week. Want to see more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based Bandit Flight Team soars over Durham Bulls Athletic Park before the season opener on April 5. (Chris Baird/MiLB.com)
The Durham Bulls showed off their 2017 Triple-A Championship trophy before their first game of 2018. (Chris Baird/MiLB.com)
Salt Lake's Sherman Johnson enjoys a moment with teammates in the dugout during a Pacific Coast League game on April 6. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)
A member of the Bees' grounds crew gets the field in shape on April 7. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)
It was cold... but in Texas? Yep. That's Frisco's Luis Marte bundled up at third base during 40-degree weather on April 7. (Shana Willeford/MiLB.com)
Erie's Gabriel Quintana tries to run to first base after Reading catcher Austin Bossart dropped a third strike on April 8. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)
Portland's Jeremy Rivera endures the Opening Week weather on April 8 in Binghamton, New York. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Inland Empire's Adrian Almeida shows off his neatly applied eye-black before a California League game on April 9. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)
San Jose's Logan Webb and Melvin Adon pose in the dugout on April 9. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)
Biloxi's Corey Ray warms up with teammates before a Southern League game on April 7 in Montgomery. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)
Tulsa Drillers relievers gather around a heater in the bullpen during a cold Texas League game on April 7. (Joshua Tjiong/MiLB.com)
Tigers prospect Cam Gibson, the son of World Series hero Kirk Gibson, bats for Class A Advanced Lakeland on April 5 in a Florida State League game. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)
Sporting a Chupacabras jersey in honor of MiLB's 2018 Copa de la Diversion initiative, Round Rock's Jose Cardona connects with a pitch against Memphis on April 8. (Jamie Harms/MiLB.com)
The Stony Point Mariachi Band performs in Round Rock on April 8. (Jamie Harms/MiLB.com)
Round Rock's Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Christian Lopes greet children on April 8. (Jamie Harms/MiLB.com)
Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers warms up before the Hartford Yard Goats' Eastern League contest at Dunkin' Donuts Park. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)
Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes deep against Hartford on April 8. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)
Phillies prospect and 2015 first-round pick Cornelius Randolph bats for Double-A Reading on April 8. (Terrance WIlliams/MiLB.com)
Baysox outfielder Mike Yastrzemski loses his glove over the outfield wall while trying to rob a homer from Khayyan Norfork. (Terrance Williams/MiLB.com)
Diego Castillo of the newly christened Tampa Tarpons hustles around first base during the Florida State League game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on April 8. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)
Rookie doesn't miss a step for the Trenton Thunder on April 9. (Christopher Shannon).
