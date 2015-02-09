EL notes: Oliva overcomes early challenge

A half inning later, the Altoona center fielder was lying on the turf after colliding with left fielder Bralin Jackson in pursuit of a ball between them.

Oliva admits he was "definitely knocked out for two seconds," and he landed on the injured list with a concussion. Now rounding back into form, he is finally getting the chance to learn about the next level in his first exposure to Double-A.

"Not the way I wanted to start the first day of the season, obviously," Oliva said with a chuckle. "The trainers and coaches did a really good job getting me ready for when I came back. It was great to finally be back on the field. You take the little things for granted. Just being out there playing with the guys again was fun. Now that we're a week and half in, [my] body is getting back to game mode, and we're having fun."

MLB.com lists the 6-foot-3 Oliva as the 12th-ranked prospect in the Pirates system, based in part on his speed and his prowess in the outfield.

Over the course of his playing career, the fearless fielder had only one prior run-in with anything -- a wall during his playing days the University of Arizona, sidelining him as a precaution for just a couple of days.

It paled in comparison with a full-speed, 5-foot-11, 212-pound Jackson.

"He definitely was pretty rock solid. He definitely got in his offseason lifting," joked Oliva. "It was just one of those, it was a tough play for both of us, literally right between us. We couldn't really avoid a collision at that point, when I started to dive. … We have a very aggressive outfield. That's what the Pirates preach, taking away base hits. It was one of those things, being aggressive."

Oliva returned to action 10 days later, proving his readiness by going 2-for-4, a feat he's duplicated three more times in 12 games since being activated.

The Pirates' seventh-round selection in 2017, he is still trying to get a foothold at a new level of play, finding pitchers to be more in control and clean around the zone thus far.

He continues to stimulate himself by learning new things every day, including the advanced strategies that come into play on the National League side.

To combat it all, Oliva gets advanced himself, working just as hard as he does in center field to improve all aspects of his game, made easier now that he has shaken off the early-season concussion.

"It's a lot of building off last year in terms of being that leader in center field, going through scouting reports, understanding who is on the mound for us, the other team's lineup," he explained. "We're just getting a little more advanced in terms of positioning, scouting, understanding the game. That relates to hitting as well, too. It's taking that next step."

Ruta rakes: Trenton's Ben Ruta has hit safely in 14 of his first 20 games played this year, and his 27 total hits sat him second in the league. The Trenton outfielder has more multi-hit games (nine) than single-hit efforts. Last season it took Ruta until May 18 to get his ninth multi-hit game of the year. This season he has gone hitless in back-to-back games only once. Ruta opened the week leading the league in batting (.403), doubles (15) and stolen bases (7) and was tied for second in runs scored (15).

Throwing darts: Erie's Matt Manning has raced to the top of the pitching leaderboards in a few places, most notably strikeouts, where he has 32 in 22 2/3 innings over four starts. The Tigers' No. 2 prospect has racked up 27 of those over his last three starts, his biggest three-game strikeout total since being drafted with the ninth overall pick in 2016. The right-hander also owns a league-best 0.62 WHIP, allowing just 10 hits and four walks on the young season.

No handouts: Dario Agrazal is having no trouble finding the zone so far this season. The Altoona hurler has yet to allow a walk over his first four starts, spanning 25 innings. The next closest pitcher in the league is New Hampshire's Kirby Snead, who hasn't allowed a free pass in 9 2/3 frames. Over his last 59 innings with the Curve, dating back to Aug. 8, Agrazal has allowed just five base on balls. The right-hander has also not hit a batter yet this season, a strong sign from a guy who was second in the Sally with 14 HBPs in 2016.