Indians' Meadows homers on four-hit night

The Pirates' second-ranked prospect cracked his first homer of the year and went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Indians' 17-5 thumping of Columbus at Huntington Park. Meadows is batting .309 with four multi-hit games and eight RBIs in 13 games this season.

It had been hard to find a source of power in the Triple-A Indianapolis lineup early this season. Fortunately, Austin Meadows was able to step up Friday night.

Gameday box score

In 17 games before Friday night, third baseman Jose Osuna had hit the team's only homer -- a solo shot on April 12 in Buffalo. Osuna added another to his tally in Columbus and was joined by Pirates No. 9 prospect Kevin Kramer, who hit a two-run shot in the third.

After Bucs No. 7 prospect Kevin Newman opened the game with a double, Meadows -- MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect -- knocked his first hit into center field to put runners at the corners for 23rd-ranked Jordan Luplow. Luplow singled home Newman and Osuna followed with a double to score Meadows.

The 22-year-old bounced out in the second before he sent a solo shot out to right against right-hander Adam Wilk in the fourth. With four hits and three runs in already in the fifth, Meadows snuck a grounder up the middle to plate Newman and widen the gap to 12-3. He scored ahead of Osuna's two-run shot that capped the seven-run frame.

The Indians threatened again in the sixth and Meadows again found a way to plate Newman, this time following his RBI single with a double to left. He got one more chance to record his second career five-hit game but bounced to short in the eighth.

Newman finished with three hits and, Kramer -- like Meadows -- fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Luplow singled twice and walked twice, while catcher Jacob Stallings added a double and three singles, scoring twice.

Indians No. 9 prospect Greg Allen collected four hits two doubles and two singles and scored three runs for Columbus. He has hits in seven of his last nine at-bats.