Indians' Meadows homers on four-hit night
Pirates No. 2 prospect drives in three runs, falls triple shy of cycle
By Gerard Gilberto / MiLB.com | April 27, 2018 10:45 PM ET
It had been hard to find a source of power in the Triple-A Indianapolis lineup early this season. Fortunately, Austin Meadows was able to step up Friday night.
The Pirates' second-ranked prospect cracked his first homer of the year and went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Indians' 17-5 thumping of Columbus at Huntington Park. Meadows is batting .309 with four multi-hit games and eight RBIs in 13 games this season.
In 17 games before Friday night, third baseman Jose Osuna had hit the team's only homer -- a solo shot on April 12 in Buffalo. Osuna added another to his tally in Columbus and was joined by Pirates No. 9 prospect Kevin Kramer, who hit a two-run shot in the third.
After Bucs No. 7 prospect Kevin Newman opened the game with a double, Meadows -- MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect -- knocked his first hit into center field to put runners at the corners for 23rd-ranked Jordan Luplow. Luplow singled home Newman and Osuna followed with a double to score Meadows.
The 22-year-old bounced out in the second before he sent a solo shot out to right against right-hander Adam Wilk in the fourth. With four hits and three runs in already in the fifth, Meadows snuck a grounder up the middle to plate Newman and widen the gap to 12-3. He scored ahead of Osuna's two-run shot that capped the seven-run frame.
The Indians threatened again in the sixth and Meadows again found a way to plate Newman, this time following his RBI single with a double to left. He got one more chance to record his second career five-hit game but bounced to short in the eighth.
Newman finished with three hits and, Kramer -- like Meadows -- fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Luplow singled twice and walked twice, while catcher Jacob Stallings added a double and three singles, scoring twice.
Indians No. 9 prospect Greg Allen collected four hits two doubles and two singles and scored three runs for Columbus. He has hits in seven of his last nine at-bats.
Gerard Gilberto is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @GerardGilberto4. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More