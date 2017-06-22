Indy's Meadows goes on seven-day DL
Top Pittsburgh prospect sidelined with strained right hamstring
By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | June 22, 2017 7:43 PM ET
Austin Meadows is no stranger to injuries, but he had stayed healthy this season before straining his right hamstring Wednesday.
Pittsburgh's top prospect was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday by Triple-A Indianapolis. The 22-year-old outfielder left Wednesday's Indians' game against Toledo after a first-inning groundout to second base, and an MRI revealed the strain.
Meadows hit .195/.247/.256 with seven RBIs in 21 games in April after posting a .214/.297/.460 slash line with 24 RBIs in 37 games with Indianapolis in 2016, his first taste of Triple-A action. MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect batted .300/.358/.445 in May before falling into a slump in 18 June games, but he had driven in 28 runs, scored 37 and stole eight bases in 43 games since the end of April.
Pittsburgh's 2013 first-round pick got a late start to his 2016 campaign after fracturing his orbital bone while playing catch in March. He returned in late April and produced a .192/.276/.301 line in his first 21 games with Double-A Altoona. He raised that to .311/.365/.611 over his next 24 contests to earn a promotion to Indianapolis.
After playing 12 games for the Indians, Meadows missed the next month with a right hamstring strain and struggled upon his return. He took additional steps this offseason in order to prevent further injuries, including taking up yoga and cross-training.
This is the third hamstring injury of Meadows' career. The Georgia native also missed three months in 2014 with a left hamstring injury.
Chris Tripodi is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi.