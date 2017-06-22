Indy's Meadows goes on seven-day DL

Pittsburgh's top prospect was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday by Triple-A Indianapolis. The 22-year-old outfielder left Wednesday's Indians' game against Toledo after a first-inning groundout to second base, and an MRI revealed the strain.

Austin Meadows is no stranger to injuries, but he had stayed healthy this season before straining his right hamstring Wednesday.

Meadows hit .195/.247/.256 with seven RBIs in 21 games in April after posting a .214/.297/.460 slash line with 24 RBIs in 37 games with Indianapolis in 2016, his first taste of Triple-A action. MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect batted .300/.358/.445 in May before falling into a slump in 18 June games, but he had driven in 28 runs, scored 37 and stole eight bases in 43 games since the end of April.

Pittsburgh's 2013 first-round pick got a late start to his 2016 campaign after fracturing his orbital bone while playing catch in March. He returned in late April and produced a .192/.276/.301 line in his first 21 games with Double-A Altoona. He raised that to .311/.365/.611 over his next 24 contests to earn a promotion to Indianapolis.

After playing 12 games for the Indians, Meadows missed the next month with a right hamstring strain and struggled upon his return. He took additional steps this offseason in order to prevent further injuries, including taking up yoga and cross-training.

This is the third hamstring injury of Meadows' career. The Georgia native also missed three months in 2014 with a left hamstring injury.