Pirates' Newman homers on four-hit night

The Pirates' seventh-ranked prospect slugged his first homer of the season and doubled on a four-hit night as Triple-A Indianapolis edged Columbus, 2-1, on Saturday at Victory Field. Newman led off the opening inning with the long ball that was all the support that Joe Musgrove needed as the rehabbing big leaguer tossed 5 2/3 no-hit frames.

As he's proven to be adept at setting the table for a stacked Triple-A Indianapolis lineup, Kevin Newman also showed he has what it takes to leap off the scouting report.

Gameday box score

Saturday's performance marked the fourth four-hit game of Newman's career and first since 2016 as he improved his average to .297 in his first full season on the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old has 10 hits in his last 17 at-bats, punctuated by a three-hit performance Friday night. The homer was his first in the International League and first since July 4.

The 2015 first-round pick debuted in the IL for 40 games last season, batting .283/.314/.373 with 13 extra-base hits and 23 runs scored. He began 2017 with Double-A Altoona and left the Eastern League with a .259 average and 42 runs scored before a July promotion.

Newman jumped on Adam Wilk's second pitch in the opening inning Saturday and drove it over the fence in left. He lined a single back through the middle to start the third and blooped another base hit to center in his final at-bat against the left hander in the fifth. Facing right-hander Neil Ramirez with two outs in the seventh, Newman punched a double to right.

The 26-year-old Musgrove, who was acquired from the Astros in the January trade that sent right-hander Gerrit Cole to the World Series champions, has been limited to two rehab starts while working his way back from a shoulder injury. He fanned six and threw 60 of 79 pitches for strikes while allowing just one baserunner on an error in the top of the first.

Pirates No. 2 prospect Austin Meadows collected two hits and his seventh stolen base of the season.