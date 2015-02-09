Indians' Meadows finds green pastures
Bucs' No. 2 prospect logs three hits, Brubaker fires six scoreless
By Andrew Battifarano / MiLB.com | May 10, 2018 10:28 PM ET
Austin Meadows started to hit his stride at the plate at the end of April but hit a rough patch when the calendar flipped to May. The second-ranked Pirates prospect bucked the trend with a solid performance Thursday night.
Meadows collected three hits and two RBIs as Triple-A Indianapolis rolled to a 7-1 win against the Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. J.T. Brubaker (1-0) delivered six scoreless innings for the Indians, yielding six hits and one walk with two strikeouts en route to the victory in his International League debut.
Video: Indianapolis' Meadows plates two with a double
MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect finished April with a .313/.380/.444 slash line after recording six hits over the final three games of the month. He began May with a two-hit night at Toledo, but fell into a 2-for-24 slide over the past seven contests to drop his average to .258.
With two outs in the first inning Thursday, Meadows worked the count to 2-2 against left-hander Cody Reed and legged out an infield single on a roller up the first base line.
Following a ground out in the third, the 2013 first-round pick lined a single to center in the sixth. Meadows stepped in an inning later with a golden opportunity and came through for the Indians. With the bases full, the 23-year-old pulled a double into right field to score Jerrick Suiter and Pittsburgh's No. 7 prospect Kevin Newman, extending the Indianapolis lead to 5-0.
Video: Indianapolis' Brubaker finishes off six scoreless
In one final at-bat in the eighth Meadows whiffed after an seven-pitch battle with Reds No. 13 prospect Jimmy Herget. But with the 3-for-5 effort, the Georgia native boosted his average to .276 and OPS to .702.
Brubacker held a 2-2 record, 1.80 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across six starts with Double-A Altoona before his promotion to Indianapolis. The 24-year-old right-hander trimmed his cumulative ERA to 1.54 after tossing the six scoreless against the Bats.
Andrew Battifarano is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter, @AndrewAtBatt. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More