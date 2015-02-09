Indians' Meadows finds green pastures

Meadows collected three hits and two RBIs as Triple-A Indianapolis rolled to a 7-1 win against the Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. J.T. Brubaker (1-0) delivered six scoreless innings for the Indians, yielding six hits and one walk with two strikeouts en route to the victory in his International League debut.

Austin Meadows started to hit his stride at the plate at the end of April but hit a rough patch when the calendar flipped to May. The second-ranked Pirates prospect bucked the trend with a solid performance Thursday night.

MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect finished April with a .313/.380/.444 slash line after recording six hits over the final three games of the month. He began May with a two-hit night at Toledo, but fell into a 2-for-24 slide over the past seven contests to drop his average to .258.

With two outs in the first inning Thursday, Meadows worked the count to 2-2 against left-hander Cody Reed and legged out an infield single on a roller up the first base line.

Following a ground out in the third, the 2013 first-round pick lined a single to center in the sixth. Meadows stepped in an inning later with a golden opportunity and came through for the Indians. With the bases full, the 23-year-old pulled a double into right field to score Jerrick Suiter and Pittsburgh's No. 7 prospect Kevin Newman, extending the Indianapolis lead to 5-0.

In one final at-bat in the eighth Meadows whiffed after an seven-pitch battle with Reds No. 13 prospect Jimmy Herget. But with the 3-for-5 effort, the Georgia native boosted his average to .276 and OPS to .702.

Brubacker held a 2-2 record, 1.80 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across six starts with Double-A Altoona before his promotion to Indianapolis. The 24-year-old right-hander trimmed his cumulative ERA to 1.54 after tossing the six scoreless against the Bats.