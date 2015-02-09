Tribe's Tucker dazzles with bat, glove

The Pirates' fifth-ranked prospect collected three hits, scored three runs and made a spectacular defensive play as the Indians defeated Charlotte, 9-7, at Victory Field.

There wasn't much that Cole Tucker didn't do for Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Video: Indianapolis' Tucker makes diving stop

Batting leadoff, Tucker singled up the middle after a seven-pitch at-bat in the first inning, later crossing home plate on a knock by rehabbing Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco to get the Tribe on the scoreboard.

A bunt single in the fourth by the Arizona native produced a run as two errors by the Knights allowed Jake Elmore to score all the way from first. Tucker came home on another single by Polanco to give Indianapolis a 6-4 lead.

Gameday box score

In the sixth, Tucker reached for the third time on a single to right and scored again on a passed ball by 22nd-ranked White Sox prospect Seby Zavala. It was the second time in his last four games that the shortstop has collected three hits after going 3-for-5 with a homer in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toledo.

Tucker also flashed some major leather in the seventh, diving to snag a ground ball up the middle, spinning while rising to his knees and showing a strong arm to throw out Zavala at first.

A 2014 first-round pick, the 22-year-old spent all of last season with Double-A Altoona, batting .259 with five homers, seven triples, 21 doubles, 44 RBIs, 55 walks and 35 stolen bases.

Pirates No. 15 prospect Will Craig hit his International League-leading sixth homer, a two-out solo shot in the third.