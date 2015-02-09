Hearn continues dealing for Curve

In his second start since the break, the Pirates' No. 9 prospect struck out nine and allowed three hits over six scoreless innings before Double-A Altoona dropped a 6-5 decision to Reading in the first game of a doubleheader at FirstEnergy Stadium. He owns a 0.75 ERA in those two starts and a 2.08 ERA over his last 10.

Even though Taylor Hearn pitched well enough to start for the Western Division in the Eastern League All-Star Game, his second half is shaping up to be even better.

After scuffling in his first four starts of the season and posting a 5.75 ERA in April, the Oklahoma Baptist product has posted ERAs under 3.00 in each of the subsequent months. He's given up two runs on 11 hits with 18 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings in his last three outings.

Hearn (3-5) has been the league's most effective pitcher in missing bats this season with 105 strikeouts in 98 innings. He's also fanned 25.6 percent of the hitters he's faced and averages 9.39 punchouts per nine innings, just behind Orioles No. 7 prospect Keegan Akin (9.40) of Bowie for the top spot.

A 2015 fifth-round pick, Hearn is in his second full season in the Pirates organization since coming over from the Nationals with left-hander Felipe Vazquez for closer Mark Melancon at the 2016 Trade Deadline. The 6-foot-4 left-hander went 4-6 with a 4.12 ERA for Class A Advanced Bradenton last season.

On Sunday, Hearn worked around plenty of traffic, allowing baserunners in five of his six frames. He walked two batters, hit another and threw 62 of 95 pitches for strikes.

Alfredo Reyes was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Curve but committed a crucial error at second base in the eighth on Cornelius Randolph's ground ball, allowing the tying and winning runs.

The nightcap was canceled due to rain.