Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 1

Dodgers OF Henry Ramos, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 4-for-4, HR, RBI, R -- The 25-year-old was likely headed to Triple-A Oklahoma City to start to year after signing a Minor League deal with the Dodgers in the offseason. Then, a groin injury suffered in March kept him out until June, and he began his season at Double-A Tulsa. He proved to be one of the Minors' best hitters in July with the Drillers, producing a .421/.477/.697 line with 10 extra-base hits in 20 games. He finally made his OKC debut Tuesday and brought his hot bat, going 4-for-4 with a homer in a 3-1 win over Tacoma. The 2010 fifth-rounder spent his first seven seasons in the Red Sox system, topping out at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .247/.285/.400 in 57 games. He'd shown potential with the bat in the past but nothing to this level, making him a regression candidate. Still, a hot Ramos can add even more excitement to an OKC outfield that already features No. 2 Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo and former Major Leaguer Trayce Thompson.

Video: Oklahoma City's Ramos homers on four-hit night

Red Sox 3B Michael Chavis, Double-A Portland: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R -- The No. 3 Red Sox prospect has definitely grown into Double-A. Chavis extended his hitting streak to nine games with his three-hit showing in a 4-3 win over Richmond. Over that stretch, he's 15-for-34 (.441) with three homers, five doubles and nine RBIs, pushing his Double-A line to .298/.352/.573 through 36 games. Chavis' homer gives him 26 across two levels in 2017, putting him in a tie with Austin Hays for second in the Minors. No one in the Red Sox system has done more this season to increase his stock than Chavis, who entered with 25 homers over his first three seasons as a pro and had just a .684 OPS in 2016. He plays in an organization that already has its third baseman of the future in Rafael Devers, who is currently thriving with the big club, but he's making waves of his own in his Double-A debut.

Video: Portland's Chavis blasts his ninth home run

Braves C Alex Jackson, Double-A Mississippi: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, K -- There's been tremendous movement in the Braves system of late, and Jackson played his part, moving up to Mississippi from Class A Advanced Florida on Sunday. Following an 0-for-10 stretch, Wednesday brought his first Double-A hit in his fourth game -- an RBI double in the 11th inning of a 3-2, 12-inning loss to Mobile. To his credit, Jackson also caught all 12 of those innings. While the No. 17 Braves prospect hasn't taken off with his bat yet in the Southern League, he's done his best to stand out in other ways offensively, notably taking six walks in 17 plate appearances thus far. Acquired from the Mariners last offseason, the 2014 sixth overall pick rebuilt his stock in the Florida State League with 14 homers and an .835 OPS in 66 games before this week's promotion. He remains a work in progress behind the plate, having moved back there after years in the outfield with Seattle, but he's back on a solid trajectory as a 21-year-old at Double-A.

Video: Mississippi's Jackson delivers first Double-A hit

Brewers OF Monte Harrison, Class A Advanced Carolina: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 K -- The hype train gained plenty of steam Tuesday as Harrison notched his second two-homer game of the season. Having spent the previous two years at Class A Wisconsin, the Brewers' No. 14 prospect returned to the Midwest League once more, only to fix some parts of his swing and take off with a .265/.359/.475 line, 11 homers and 11 steals in 63 games. He's been just as good since making the jump to the Carolina League, hitting .257/.331/.505 with seven homers and seven steals in 29 games with the Mudcats. When things are clicking, the 2014 second-rounder has that enviable combination of power and speed that make him an enticing prospect, while his arm and range in center make him even more well-rounded. There's still a good amount of swings and misses going on with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate, but when everything clicks, the rest of the profile is one of the toolsiest in the game.

Video: Carolina's Harrison hits second homer of game

Tigers RHP Matt Manning, Class A Short Season Connecticut: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 84 pitches, 57 strikes -- The Tigers' top prospect continues to mow down New York-Penn League hitters with relative ease. Tuesday's outing marked the sixth time in nine starts that he hadn't allowed an earned run, while his seven strikeouts were his second-highest total of the season. Manning ranks third in the NYPL with a 1.89 ERA, sixth with a 25.9 percent strikeout rate and sixth with a 2.73 FIP through 33 1/3 innings. That doesn't come as a huge surprise for a 19-year-old right-hander with two plus pitches in his fastball and curve, but it's encouraging after the Tigers held him back in extended spring training for what could have been his first full season. A late August promotion to Class A West Michigan in time for the Midwest League playoffs could be in the cards.