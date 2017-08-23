Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 22

Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernandez, Triple-A Buffalo: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R -- The Blue Jays' No. 5 prospect continues to run hot and cold with the Bisons since coming over from the Astros in the Francisco Liriano trade at the deadline. On Tuesday, he once again showed just how hot he can get. Hernandez went deep twice for the third time this season, something he accomplished two times at Triple-A Fresno prior to the deal. He's gone just 15-for-68 (.221) in 18 games since joining Buffalo, but nine of those 15 hits have gone for extra bases (three homers, two triples and four doubles). The 24-year-old remains a threat with both his bat and his feet (15 steals between two Triple-A stops) and has played all three outfield spots in Buffalo. He'll likely get a chance to make an impression with Toronto during September roster expansion, and that could determine his standing on their depth chart next spring.

Video: Bisons' Hernandez hits second dinger

White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-5, 2B, BB, K in doubleheader -- One of these days Jimenez might slow down his surge since joining the White Sox system, but that day was not Tuesday. MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect reached base four times during a doubleheader at Jacksonville and is now 10-for-29 (.345) in eight games since his jump to Double-A Birmingham. Jimenez owns a .346/.407/.654 line with nine homers in 36 games as a White Sox prospect, including his time at Class A Advanced Winston-Salem. The 20-year-old outfielder's loudest tool is by far his power, but he's shown that he's not a one-trick pony offensively. He can hit for a solid average, taking his singles and doubles as he did Tuesday, and that's a big reason why he'll be the top prospect in a deep Chicago system when Yoan Moncada graduates from eligibility shortly.

Orioles OF D.J. Stewart, Double-A Bowie: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R -- The Orioles' No. 18 prospect homered twice in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday in Bowie's 12-9 loss to Reading. The 23-year-old outfielder now has 19 homers in 114 games this season, most among Bowie hitters and ninth-most in the Eastern League. That's notable for the 2015 first-rounder who saw his stock slip after he hit just .254 with 10 homers in 121 games between Class A Delmarva and Class A Advanced Frederick last season. That stock is certainly climbing lately, though, as Stewart has hit .297/.408/.568 with 11 homers in 45 games since July 1. His saving grace has always been his ability to reach base at a solid clip, and his .371 OBP with the Baysox this season speaks to that. But if this jump in pop is real, he could push for a Major League look next summer.

Video: Stewart belts second jack for Baysox

Royals 1B Chris DeVito, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 4-for-4, HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, BB -- The Royals' No. 30 prospect enjoyed one of his best days at the plate as a pro, matching a career high with four hits while reaching base in all five of his plate appearances in an 8-3 win over Frederick. His home run -- his first since July 23 -- makes him one of three Royals farmhands with at least 20 long balls on the season, joining Frank Schwindel (22) and Ryan O'Hearn (20). After he hit .347 with 11 homers and a 1.077 OPS in 30 games at Class A Lexington to start the season, the 2016 eighth-rounder out of the University of New Mexico hasn't quite enjoyed smooth sailing at Wilmington, hitting just .248/.296/.399 with nine homers in 91 games. The power is his best tool right now, and that's good for a first-base prospect like DeVito, but he'll need to make hard contact more consistently if he's going to stand out as he climbs the Kansas City ladder.

Orioles RHP Hunter Harvey, Class A Delmarva: 3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 41 pitches, 29 strikes -- The fact that this was the No. 7 Orioles prospect's first start for Delmarva since July 25, 2014, would be enough of a story. That he threw three no-hit innings and struck out four only sweetens the deal. Harvey, a first-round pick in 2013, has endured elbow problems that caused him to miss the entire 2015 season and pitch only 12 2/3 innings in 2016 before he underwent Tommy John surgery. The O's have been slowly building him back since with three rehab appearances in the Gulf Coast League, two for Class A Short Season Aberdeen and this return to Delmarva. He's yet to give up an earned run in his 13 innings, scattering seven hits and four walks while striking out 20. When healthy, the 22-year-old right-hander has two impressive pitches in his fastball and curve and a changeup that has no doubt helped him in his return. But even if the results weren't there, both the player and the organization would be thrilled just to have Harvey pitch in the Minors again. This run, though, will go a long way toward building even more optimism entering the offseason.