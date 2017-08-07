Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 6

Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R -- The Yankees' No. 7 prospect saw a 17-game hitting streak -- during which he batted .412 -- come to an end Saturday but got right back on the horse a day later, homering in his first at-bat and adding a double for his fourth multi-hit performance in his last six games. Since making his Triple-A debut June 19, Andujar has been one of the International League's most dependable hitters, batting .336/.373/.573 with seven homers and 10 doubles in 33 games. The 22-year-old third baseman has been called up twice to the Yankees but used only once, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a walk on June 28. There's little doubt he could provide a solid right-handed bat off the bench come September roster expansion, but following the acquisition of Todd Frazier, the route to consistent playing time at the hot corner got a lot tougher. The veteran third baseman is a free agent this summer, however, and with each passing positive performance, Andujar strengthens his case to take over in 2018.

Video: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jacks two-run shot

Tigers RHP Beau Burrows, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, 99 pitches, 72 strikes -- The Tigers' No. 4 prospect set a career high with 10 strikeouts on July 27 at Richmond. Ten days and two starts later, he matched that figure at home against Hartford. Punchouts have been a big development in Burrows' game this season. The 2015 first-rounder punched out only 67 batters in 97 innings last season at Class A West Michigan, a number that's jumped to 118 in 114 1/3 frames between Class A Advanced Lakeland and Double-A Erie in 2017. Burrows has the stuff to make batters miss with a plus fastball -- one that touched 98 mph during the Futures Game but usually sits in the mid-90s -- and solid offerings in his curveball and changeup. Though his 4.85 ERA in 11 Double-A starts is unimpressive, his 3.31 FIP in the Eastern League -- which is lower than Yency Almonte's 3.43 despite his 2.00 ERA -- may be a clearer indication of his abilities at the Minors' second-highest level. Burrows has climbed to No. 96 overall in MLB.com's prospect rankings, and more K-heavy outings in the final month could send him higher this offseason.

Marlins OF Austin Dean, Double-A Jacksonville: 4-for-4, 3B, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB -- It hasn't been an ideal return to Double-A Jacksonville for the Marlins' No. 27 prospect, until lately. Dean missed more than months with a wrist injury and wasn't doing much to stand out following his return with a .277/.311/.416 line as late as July 27. But he matched a career high with four hits Sunday and reached base in all five of his plate appearances while batting out of the second spot in the Jumbo Shrimp lineup. He's riding a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 15-for-35 (.429) with two triples, two doubles and eight RBIs. That's pushed his Southern League line to a more robust .316/.349/.463 through 35 games. The 23-year-old corner outfielder will need to keep this streak going to push for that elusive promotion to Triple-A in the season's final month.

Phillies RHP Adonis Medina, Class A Lakewood: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 1 HR, 86 pitches, 50 strikes -- Medina is the only ranked prospect (Phillies No. 10) left in a Lakewood rotation that once featured Sixto Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and JoJo Romero, but he too might not be much longer for the South Atlantic League. Over his last five starts, the 20-year-old right-hander has a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 33 strikeouts and six walks in 31 innings. His seven punchouts Sunday give him 114 in 100 1/3 innings on the season, fourth-most in the circuit. Medina, who is most known for his plus fastball with a lot of movement, may be kept around for the BlueClaws' playoff push in a crowded Northern Division, but it could do him some good to get a look at the Florida State League with his former teammates in preparation for 2018.

Rays LHP/1B Brendan McKay, Class A Short Season Hudson Valley: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 45 pitches, 29 strikes -- This year's No. 4 overall picked tossed two no-hit innings July 30 in his pro debut on the mound and was impressive again Sunday. Through five pro innings, the 21-year-old has struck out seven while allowing just one hit and three walks. He told MiLB.com's Gerard Gilberto last month that he expects to throw around 30 innings this season, though that might include his work in the instructional league. McKay's time on the mound has gone better than it has at the plate so far -- he's hitting .200/.297/.327 with two homers in 16 games -- but don't look too much into that as it comes after a long spring with Louisville and is obviously a small sample. Where he ends up long term is still to be decided, but it's notable the Rays are allowing him to do both so early in his pro career. What they say this offseason about their plan for his first full season in 2018 could be most revealing about their views of his strengths.