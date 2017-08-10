Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 9

Astros OF Jason Martin, Double-A Corpus Christi: 3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, K -- The No. 20 Astros prospect delivered his 17th home run of the season in style, belting a walk-off grand slam that capped a six-run rally and gave Corpus Christi a 10-7 win over Tulsa. Though Martin has shown decent power this season, Wednesday's blast was his first since July 23, breaking a run of 15 straight games without going deep. Since joining Corpus Christi on May 30, the outfielder owns a .278/.314/.511 line with 10 homers, three triples, 17 doubles and five steals in 59 games. He's showing that last year's 23 blasts weren't a total mirage at Lancaster, and despite repeating Class A Advanced to begin 2017, he's still ahead of the curve for someone in their age-21 season. With his combination of power and above-average speed, Martin may represent a lighter version of the Astros' own Derek Fisher.

Video: Corpus Christi's Martin belts walk-off grand slam

Angels OF Jahmai Jones, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, CS -- The Angels' No. 2 prospect extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a three-hit night at home against Lake Elsinore on Wednesday. He owns a .340/.377/.520 line with two homers, three doubles and four steals over those dozen games, pushing his slash line to .338/.391/.475 in 19 contests with the 66ers. But his hot streak goes back even further. Including his time at Class A Burlington, Jones has hits in 25 of his last 26 games. The 20-year-old outfielder has been on the slow track up the Los Angeles ladder, playing at every stop from the Arizona League to the California League during his three seasons in the Minors, but he has shown an ability to grow into every level he's seen thus far. To get off to such a hot start with Inland Empire is even more encouraging for his future. Between Jones and 2017 10th overall pick Jordon Adell, the Angels have two toolsy outfielders holding up what has been the game's roughest system.

Rangers INF/C Josh Morgan, Class A Advanced Down East: 3-for-4, 2 R -- Maybe there's just something about facing Wilmington pitching that ignites the Rangers' No. 15 prospect. No matter the reason, Morgan followed up Tuesday's four-hit effort against the Blue Rocks with three more knocks Wednesday evening. In this two-game run alone, he's pushed his average from .252 to .268 and his OPS from .667 to .698 through 82 games with the Wood Ducks. This has been an important year in the 2014 third-rounder's development, even being at Class A Advanced for a second straight season. After flirting with a move behind the plate, the Rangers are giving Morgan regular time at catcher. It's been a rough transition with five passed balls and only three caught-stealings over 24 attempts in 29 starts, but that's to be expected from someone who spent his first three Minor League seasons playing all over the infield. If Morgan can grow into the position with experience and maintain his average bat, that could hasten his route to Arlington.

Astros RHP Corbin Martin, Class A Short Season Tri-City: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 56 pitches, 36 strikes -- The 2017 second-rounder's impressive first Minor League season took another big step Wednesday with his best pro outing yet. Martin's nine strikeouts are a career high, besting the five he put up three times in his previous five outings, and he allowed only one baserunner in four frames while being used in a piggyback role. He earned the save for his efforts, but don't look too much into that as he'll be used as a starter in the pros. The former Texas A&M right-hander was given above-average grades for his fastball, curve and slider by MLB.com, which ranks him as the No. 19 prospect in the Astros' system, but was knocked for the below-average control he showed early on for the Aggies. That hasn't been an issue in the Minors yet, however. Martin has struck out 28 and walked only three over 20 innings between the Gulf Coast and New York-Penn Leagues. He's yet to throw more than four innings in an outing, and a college pitcher dominating the lower levels isn't overly surprising. But Martin's results thus far are at least eyebrow-raising and will make him one to watch in his first full campaign in 2018.

D-backs 3B Joey Rose, Rookie-level Missoula: 4-for-8, 2 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R in doubleheader -- A fifth-round pick out of a New Jersey high school in 2016, Rose is in Rookie ball for what could have been his first full season, but he's doing plenty to stand out of late. He homered twice, doubled and drove in five Wednesday in the first half of a twin bill against Grand Junction and added another two-bagger in the nightcap to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the longest in the Pioneer League this season. Over those 19 games, he's produced a .354/.402/.646 line with five homers, eight doubles and 20 RBIs. Though the Pioneer League is hitter-friendly by nature, Rose ranks among the league leaders in slugging percentage (.541, seventh) and isolated slugging percentage (.226, ninth). How he carries that to the Northwest or Midwest Leagues will go a long way in determining his place in the D-backs' plans.