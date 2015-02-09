Prospect Roundup: Games of April 5

Tigers RHP Matt Manning, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 1 R/ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 5 K -- One night after top Tigers prospect Casey Mize tossed five scoreless innings , Manning nearly matched him. The right-hander surrendered an RBI double to Rashad Crawford in the second inning, but it was the only hit given up by MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect . The right-hander, who made two Eastern League starts at the tail end of last season, allowed only two baserunners -- one on an error -- the rest of the way en route to his first Double-A win.. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette, Triple-A Buffalo: 2-for-4, 1 2B -- The No. 2 Blue Jays prospect went 0-for-3 in his Triple-A debut on Thursday but walked, drove in a run and scored once. On Friday, Bichette led off the fourth inning with a single to left field for his first International League hit, then ripped a double into the right field corner in the sixth. With a .286 batting average, the No. 11 overall prospect is right where he was three games into his Double-A career a year ago. Gameday box score

Rockies IF Brendan Rodgers, Triple-A Albuquerque: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- For the second year in a row, Rodgers connected for his first homer in the second game of the season. This time, he finished off the Isotopes' win with a two-run shot to left field off right-hander Luis Pena in the seventh inning. Rodgers also reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the opening frame. Gameday box score

Video: Rodgers goes yard for Isotopes

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R -- MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect has a .400/.667/1.467 slash line through two games in the Florida State League. After he was retired on an infield pop in his first at-bat, Lewis helped build a run in the third inning by drawing a walk. He walked again in the fifth and scored on a two-run double by Twins No. 5 prospectTrevor Larnach, then led off the eighth with a triple to center field and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Gameday box score

Cubs C Miguel Amaya, Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- The top Cubs prospect opened the Pelicans' scoring with an RBI single in the opening inning, then belted his first Carolina League homer -- a solo shot off the batter's eye in center field at TicketReturn.com Field. MLB.com's seventh-ranked catching prospect also nailed a pair of would-be basestealers, including Indians No. 2 prospect Nolan Jones. Gameday box score

Braves OF Cristian Pache, Double-A Mississippi: 2-for-5, SB -- The Braves' top offensive prospect has 70 grade speed, but he stole only seven bases in 122 games across two levels last year. Two games into this season, Pache has a share of the Minor League lead with three thefts. On Friday, MLB.com's No. 35 overall prospect doubled with one out in the first inning but was nailed trying to swipe second. Undaunted, he reached on an infield hit in the 10th and stole second. Gameday box score

Mets SS Ronny Mauricio, Class A Columbia, 2-for-2, BB, HBP -- A night after celebrating his 18th birthday, Mauricio reached base in all four plate appearances for the Fireflies. The third-ranked Mets prospect led off the bottom of the first inning by lining a single to center field. He lined another base hit to left in the second, was hit by a pitch leading off the fifth and drew a five-pitch walk with two outs in the seventh. Gameday box score