Prospect Roundup: Games of April 10

Mariners 2B Shed Long, Triple-A Tacoma: 4-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- Acquired as part of a three-team trade in January, Long is fitting in splendidly with his new organization. His latest impressive feat involved some late heroics. The 23-year-old clobbered a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, giving Tacoma a 7-5 triumph over El Paso. Before the blast, Long was working on his third multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit showing. The M's No. 12 prospect started with an RBI single in the first and singled again in the third. After a fourth-inning walk, Long added another single in the seventh, reaching on a bouncer to second. Through seven games, the Birmingham native is batting .407/.467/.556. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Tyler Phillips, Class A Advanced Down East: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K -- Picking up his first win of the season, Phillips was efficient and stingy against Myrtle Beach. Texas' No. 14 prospect needed 73 pitches (51 strikes) to breeze through seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out three without issuing a walk. Phillips induced eight groundouts and five in the air and faced the minimum over his final three innings. The outing was the right-hander's longest since he went eight innings in a win last June 9 for Class A Hickory. Gameday box score

Indians RHP Luis Oviedo, Class A Lake County: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K -- After going five scoreless innings in his season debut on April 4, Oviedo produced an encore. The Tribe's No. 8 prospect worked around traffic in all of his five frames, allowing a one-out triple in the first to Wander Franco in the first inning and walking the top Rays prospect in the third. Oviedo got Franco to ground out on his final pitch in the fifth. The right-hander has logged five shutout innings in three of his last four starts dating back to last season. Gameday box score

Nationals RHP Kyle McGowin, Triple-A Fresno: 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K -- The Nats' No. 30 prospect rebounded from a short outing in his season debut with a strong second start. McGowin, who lasted 3 2/3 innings in his first start six days ago, worked into the sixth, facing one batter over the minimum from the second through the fifth. The right-hander got five outs on the ground and two on fly balls in addition his six strikeouts. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Tyson Miller, Double-A Tennessee: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- Making his Double-A debut, Miller was dominant against a potent Birmingham lineup. The Cubs' No. 19 prospect yielded only a leadoff single to Yermin Mercedes in the second inning and a two-out walk to Luis Gonzalez in the third. The righty retired the side in order in his other three innings and finished his night at 67 pitches, 43 for strikes. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Dairon Blanco, Double-A Midland: 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R, BB -- The A's No. 30 prospect impressed last year in his first season in professional baseball since defecting from Cuba in 2016. While his blazing speed commands most of the headlines about him -- MLB Pipeline rates it an 80 on the 20-80 scale -- Blanco batted .291/.342/.406 in the California League and put up his first multi-hit Double-A game on Wednesday. The 25-year-old cranked a grand slam to right-center in the third inning and added a single to center in the ninth. Gameday box score

D-backs SS Jazz Chisholm, Double-A Jackson: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, BB -- The top D-backs prospect swatted his first Double-A homer in the fourth inning, a two-run blast to left field that also served as his first hit of the season and gave Jackson the lead on its way to a 4-2 win. MLB.com's No. 59 overall prospect walked in the seventh, giving him one free pass in four of his five games. Gameday box score

Padres C Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 4-for-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 4 R -- Batting out of the cleanup spot, Campusano swung a big bat as the Storm rolled to a 10-0 win in the opener of a doubleheader at Lancaster. The Padres' No. 18 prospect started his day with a two-run double in the first inning before belting a solo homer, his first of the year, in the third. After an RBI single to left in the fourth, Campusano singled to right leading off the sixth. He singled and scored twice in the nightcap.Gameday box score

Brewers 2B Keston Hiura, Triple-A San Antonio: 2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- Milwaukee's top prospect continued a stellar start to his Triple-A stay with his second multi-hit game of the season. Ranked 20th overall by MLB.com, he reached for the first time on a leadoff walk in the fourth inning before plating a run with a ground-rule double in the sixth. Two innings later, the UC Irvine product belted a leadoff homer to right-center, his second blast in three days. Gameday box score

