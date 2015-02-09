Prospect Roundup: Games of April 11

Athletics C Sean Murphy, Triple-A Las Vegas: 4-for-5, HR, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- Coming off of his first hitless game of the season on Wednesday, Murphy rebounded in a major way Thursday. The third-ranked A's prospect legged out an infield hit to get his night started in the second inning before winning a seven-pitch at-bat with an RBI triple to right in the third. MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect blooped a single into left in the seventh, and then blew the game open with a three-run dinger -- his first of the season -- to center off No. 14 Giants prospect Ray Black in the next frame. The 24-year-old is now 9-for-23 (.391) over six games. Gameday box score

Athletics SS Jorge Mateo, Triple-A Las Vegas: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 3B, 3 R -- Murphy's teammate also chipped in for four of Las Vegas' 14 hits against the River Cats. The No. 8 A's prospect led off the third with a triple to center and came around to score two batters later on a Dustin Fowler triple. The 23-year-old then dropped a base hit into right in the fourth, laced a line drive to center for a double in the sixth and doubled again two frames later -- this time to right. Mateo has reached base safely in all seven games for the Aviators this season and is currently sporting a .389/.405/.639 line. Gameday box score

Giants C Joey Bart, Class A Advanced San Jose: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Bart is only seven games into his California League debut season, but he's playing like he doesn't want to stay there much longer. The top Giants prospect added to his already torrid start with a ground ball single that found a hole through the left side in the fourth. The 2018 first-rounder sent a 1-2 pitch right back up the middle for another base hit in the sixth, and topped his night off with a two-run jack to left in the seventh. Baseball's No. 22 overall prospect also threw out a pair of runners on the basepaths. This was Bart's third multi-hit game of the season. Gameday box score

White Sox CF Luis Robert, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 3-for-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- Over his first two professional seasons, Robert clubbed two homers. On Thursday, he launched his fifth in seven games this year. The No. 4 White Sox prospect didn't waste any time in this one and lined a single on the first pitch he saw from the leadoff spot. He would come in to score two batters later on an RBI groundout from fifth-ranked prospect Nick Madrigal. The 21-year-old launched a triple into center with one out in the sixth, and then turned around a first-pitch fastball for a two-run dinger to center in the eighth. Robert has six multi-hit efforts this season and is batting .452/.500/1.065 with 14 RBIs and 10 runs. Gameday box score

Nationals LF Telmito Agustin, Class A Advanced Potomac: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 3 R -- After finishing last season with Potomac, the Nats' No. 11 prospect is picking up where he left off in the Carolina League. The 22-year-old put Potomac on the board first with an RBI double into center. Agustin followed that up with a single to left in the third, and a booming leadoff double to left in the fifth. The 22-year-old went the other way for a base knock in the seventh and came around to score on a double from Jakson Reetz. Agustin raised his batting average 130 points to .280 with his performance. Gameday box score

Nationals SS Carter Kieboom, Triple-A Fresno: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, R -- Washington's 2016 first-round selection started the season at the Minors' highest level and has not missed a beat. The second-ranked Nats prospect hammered his first Triple-A dinger on Thursday after turning around the seventh pitch of his at-bat in the first and depositing it beyond the wall in right. Baseball's No. 25 overall prospect followed with an RBI double to center in the third and finished his night with a base hit back up the middle in the ninth. Kieboom is now batting .375/.444/.708 in six Pacific Coast League games. Gameday box score

Rockies SS Brendan Rodgers, Triple-A Albuquerque: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- Rodgers performed well at big league camp this spring and brought that momentum with him into the season. The top Rockies prospect clubbed his second four-bagger of the season -- a solo shot to left -- in the fifth, turned on a 3-2 fastball and laced it into left for a double in the seventh, and punched a base hit through the left side of the infield in the ninth. Baseball's No. 10 overall prospect has six hits through his first seven games this season and Thursday was his second multi-hit effort. Gameday box score

Rockies LF Vince Fernandez, Double-A Hartford: 3-for-3, HR, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 3 R -- The 25th-ranked Rockies prospect mashed his first Double-A homer with a three-run moonshot to center in the third that gave the Yard Goats a 7-3 lead. Fernandez also lined an RBI double to right in the second and led off the fifth with a double to left. He would come in to score two batters later on a single from Arvicent Perez. Fernandez raised his average 101 points to .231 with the effort. Gameday box score

Royals CF Michael Gigliotti, Class A Lexington: 4-for-5, 2 2B, BB, 5 R -- Gigliotti's season was cut short after just six games last year because of injury, but the No. 13 Royals prospect is back to full health and showing no signs of rust. The 23-year-old led off the first with a double to center, singled on a ground ball back up the middle in the third, and legged out an infield base hit in the next frame. Gigliotti led off the sixth with a booming double to left after a six-pitch at-bat, worked a six-pitch walk to start the eighth, and scored all five times he reached base. The 2017 fourth-rounder has three multi-hit performances in six games and is sporting a .391 average. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Thomas Hatch, Double-A Tennessee: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K -- The 17th-ranked Cubs prospect did not factor into the decision after coasting through five hitless innings on 59 pitches -- 35 for strikes. Hatch retired the first seven hitters he faced before issuing a five-pitch walk to Alfredo Gonzalez. The 24-year-old righty recovered to retire the final seven batters of his outing. He has not allowed a run over his first two starts -- 10 innings -- and owns a 0.30 WHIP. Hatch is the second Smokies' starter this week to exit without allowing a hit. Gameday box score

Cardinals SS Kramer Robertson, Double-A Springfield: 2-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBIs, 4 R -- Robertson is eight games into his Double-A debut season and has already began a homer streak. The 24-year-old clubbed a two-run shot in the fifth -- off a first-pitch fastball -- over the wall in left for his third dinger in as many games. The 2017 fourth-rounder knocked an RBI single into center in the third, walked twice and scored all four times he reached base. Robertson is now batting .320/.419/.720 in the Texas League. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Arturo Reyes, Double-A Montgomery: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- After a rough relief outing last week, Reyes rebounded to toss six perfect innings for Montgomery in his first start of the season. The 27-year-old threw 42 of his 62 pitches for strikes and recorded 10 of his 18 outs on the ground. Reyes was released by the Cardinals organization in July and signed by the Rays in February. He fanned nine batters and has limited opponents to a .156 average over nine Southern League frames. Gameday box score