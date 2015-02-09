Prospect Roundup: Games of April 13

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, 2B, 1 R -- The adjustment to the International League hasn't necessarily been pleasant for the O's second-ranked prospect . Mountcastle entered Saturday's game against Toledo batting .194 with one extra-base hit -- a triple in the series opener on Thursday. But the 22-year-old managed his first three-hit contest at Triple-A with two singles and a double while scoring a run. The effort raised his average through 10 games to .250 with a .633 OPS. A finger injury kept MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect out for the first month of last season, but Mountcastle returned to bat .297/.341/.464 in 102 games for Double-A Bowie. Gameday box score

D-backs 2B L.T. Tolbert, Class A Kane County: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 7 RBIs -- Seven RBIs in seven innings is no small feat, but don't tell Tolbert that. The 2018 13th-round pick out of South Carolina cracked two homers against Peoria in the first game of a doubleheader. They were the first two long balls of his professional career -- he didn't hit one in the Rookie-level Arizona League or in 107 at-bats with Class A Short Season Hillsboro, where he hit .290 with 15 RBIs. The 22-year-old came up with the bases loaded in the first and quickly made it 4-0 with a blast to right. Two innings later, Tolbert went deep to center for a three-run shot. He went 1-for-2 with a walk in the nightcap. Top Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman went deep for the Chiefs in Game 2 after doubling in the opener. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Kyle Young, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 6 IP, 10 K, 1 R/ER, 4 H -- Young had a shutout going with two outs in the fifth when top Twins prospect Royce Lewis came to the plate. The No. 5 overall prospect won that battle by roping an RBI double to left field after Young retired him in his two previous at-bats. The Syosset, New York, native came back to fan Twins No. 5 prospect Trevor Larnach to end the sixth and his outing. Young threw 54 of 82 pitches for strikes and has yielded three earned runs over 10 frames in his first two starts of 2019. Gameday box score

Indians OF Daniel Johnson, Double-A Akron: 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs -- Acquired last November in a trade with the Nationals that sent Yan Gomes to the nation's capital, Johnson put the RubberDucks ahead in the third with a two-run homer to right field. The Tribe's No. 22 prospect padded the lead in the sixth when he knocked in two runs with a single. That all came after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the first game of the doubleheader. Gameday box score

Astros OF Yordan Alvarez, Triple-A Round Rock: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 BB -- A week removed from a three-homer game that signaled why he's the Astros' third-ranked prospect and No. 43 overall, Alvarez has kept up his power-hitting ways with three roundtrippers in a week. His most recent came Saturday in the fifth inning against Memphis when he yanked one for his sixth long ball of the season, which is tied atop the Triple-A leaderboard with Indianapolis' Will Craig. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A West Virginia: 2-for-3 -- After a 1-for-25 start to the season, it looks like Seattle's No. 2 prospect is starting to find his groove and why the Mets took him with the sixth overall pick in last year's Draft. His first multi-hit game in full-season play came on Thursday against Augusta and he clubbed his first homer in the South Atlantic League the next night. On Saturday, the No. 55 overall prospect rapped out two more hits. He entered the series against the GreenJackets hitting .080; three games later, his average is up to .216. Gameday box score

Mets 1B Jeremy Vasquez, Class A Advanced St. Lucie: 3-for-3, 3B, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 BB -- An easy way to raise your batting average 100 points is to smack a trio of hits and reach base in all five plate appearances. Vasquez, who had a night off on Friday, went deep to center field for a solo shot in the second. He drew free passes in each of his next two at-bats before lining an RBI single in the seventh. The next inning, the 22-year-old cleared the bases with a three-run triple to right. Gameday box score

Mets SS Ronny Mauricio, Class A Columbia: 1-for-4 -- The stat line might not seem impressive, but the streak the Mets No. 3 prospect has strung together and the way he's handling himself in the SAL as an 18-year-old is noteworthy. After going hitless in the Fireflies' season opener -- on his 18th birthday -- the native of the Dominican Republic has hit in seven consecutive games, including a trio of multi-hit efforts. The switch-hitter is batting .313 through eight contests but has one extra-base hit and two RBIs. Gameday box score

Rangers 2B Christian Lopes, Double-A Frisco: 4-for-5, HR, 4 RBIs -- Lopes didn't muster his first multi-hit game of the season until Friday but followed that with four knocks, including a solo homer, on Saturday against Midland. He led off the game with an infield hit, then opened the fourth with his first homer of the year. An inning later, he ripped an RBI single to left and -- with the RoughRiders trailing by a run and down to their final out -- delivered a two-run knock to the opposite field in the ninth. Gameday box score