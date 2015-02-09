Prospect Roundup: Games of April 16

Dodgers RHP Dustin May, Double-A Tulsa: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K; 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R -- May dazzled both on the mound and at the plate, tossing five scoreless frames and driving in two runs with a second-inning single against Springfield. With runners on second and third, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect knocked the first pitch he saw from Cardinals No. 27 prospect Evan Kruczynski up the middle to open a 3-0 lead before coming around to score on a single by 27th-ranked Cristian Santana. It was his second hit of the year and gave him three RBIs. May was his usual sharp self on the hill, striking out five and allowing five baserunners in five innings. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Brady Singer, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 IP, 3 R/ER, 6 H, BB, 5 K -- It took three starts, but Singer has his first professional win. The top Royals prospect scattered six hits and a walk while allowing three runs as Wilmington snuck past Winston-Salem, 4-3. The three runs were a career high for Singer, the 18th overall pick in last year's Draft. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings in his pro debut and threw 4 1/3 scoreless frames in a no-decision his next time out. So while it may not have been his sharpest start, it was good enough to get him in the win column for the first time as a Minor Leaguer. Gameday box score

Astros LF Seth Beer, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 3-for-5, 3 2B, R, 2 RBIs -- Exactly one week removed from his first three-hit game of the year, Beer repeated the feat by doubling three times against Carolina. The first came in the third inning on a liner to right field off Mudcats starter Nelson Hernandez. He followed that with another in the fifth, this time to right. In the ninth, Beer drove in two runs with his third double, then scored on a base hit by Jake Adams to trim the Woodpeckers' deficit to 7-6. Carolina held on as Ryan Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a career-high five RBIs. Gameday box score

Rays LHP/DH Brendan McKay, Double-A Montgomery: 4 IP, 1 R/ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K -- The two-way phenom put his pitching talents on display against Mobile, allowing one run and three hits while walking two and striking out seven across four innings. It was his second start on the mound this season, the first coming six days prior when he gave up three runs and two hits on a walk with a career-best 11 strikeouts against Biloxi. At the plate, McKay is hitting .269/.345/.308 with five RBIs. This is his first season strictly as a designated hitter as the Rays took away his defensive duties to let him focus on improving his offensive production. Gameday box score

Royals 2B Nicky Lopez, Triple-A Omaha: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- Lopez continued to knock on the big league door with his first career multi-homer game, adding a double while scoring three times. Kansas City's eighth-ranked prospect got going in the third inning when he doubled and scored on a single from No. 14 prospect Kelvin Gutierrez. He kept it rolling his next two times up, homering to lead off the fifth and sixth. Lopez's big night wasn't enough to power the Storm Chasers to victory, however, as they fell to Oklahoma City, 13-12. Dodgers No. 12 prospect Edwin Rios went 3-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs. Gameday box score

Indians 1B Bobby Bradley, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-5, 3 2B, RBI, R -- Bradley continued his solid start to the season against Louisville by collecting a career-high three doubles. The Tribe's No. 6 prospect plated Jordan Luplow in the third, tying the game at 2-2. He doubled again in the seventh, scoring on a single by Trayce Thompson to cut Columbus' deficit one. He led off the ninth with another two-base hit, setting up a potential rally, but the next three Clippers were retired. Bradley boosted his slash line to .282/.378/.564 with six RBIs. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 1-for-5, HR, RBI, R -- A day after hitting his first homer of the season, the O's No. 2 prospect went deep again against Durham. In the third inning, Mountcastle lined a pitch from reliever Andrew Moore over the fence in left field. This is his fifth professional season and first with Norfolk. In 2018, he compiled a .297/.341/.464 line and belted 13 homers. The Tides won on a walk-off as Anthony Santander capped a four-hit night by singling home Stevie Wilkerson in the ninth. Gameday box score

Rangers LHP Ricardo Sanchez, Double-A Arkansas: 7 IP, 2 H, BB, 7 K -- Another win for Sánchez. The M's No. 26 prospect improved to 3-0 after tossing seven scoreless frames against Northwest Arkansas. He gave up two hits and a walk while striking out seven. Consistently sharp, he allowed just one Natural to advance past first base. In his most previous start, the southpaw yielded his only two runs of the season on seven hits and three walks across 5 2/3 frames. On Tuesday, he lowered his ERA to 0.98, the fourth-best mark in the Texas League. Gameday box score

Rockies 3B Colton Welker, Double-A Hartford: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Two nights after collecting three hits, Welker did it again against Richmond. After striking out in his first at-bat, the Rockies' No. 2 prospect responded by singling home Alan Trejo in the second inning. He was hit by a pitch in the fourth, then doubled in Nelson Molina in the sixth to extend the Yard Goats' lead to 7-3. The 2016 fourth-round pick got his final hit in the eighth with a single to left and came around to score. Welker boosted his slash line to .273/.333/.364 on the year. Rockies No. 7 prospect Tyler Nevin and 25th-ranked Vince Fernandez both added three hits and two RBIs. Gameday box score

Tigers C Jake Rogers, Double-A Erie: 2-for-3, 2 HR, BB, 3 RBIs, 3 R -- Rogers came into the game without a homer this season, but that wouldn't last. The Tigers' No. 13 prospect notched his third career multi-homer game and plated the go-ahead runs in the ninth inning. His first blast was a drive to left-center in the fifth off Bowie starter Bruce Zimmermann. In the ninth, Rogers went yard again to put the SeaWolves ahead, 6-4. Orioles No. 23 prospect Rylan Bannon got the Baysox within 6-5 with a run-scoring single, capping a 4-for-5 night that included three RBIs. Gameday box score