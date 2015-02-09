Prospect Roundup: Games of April 21

Braves OF Drew Waters, Double-A Mississippi: 3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs -- The strong start by Atlanta's eighth-ranked prospect finally resulted in his first Southern League homer as the Braves topped Montgomery, 7-6. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Waters led off the home half of the third with a first-pitch solo shot to center field off starter Sam McWilliams. The 20-year-old added a double in the fifth and was intentionally walked an inning later. He did his most consequential damage in the 10th, when he lined a game-tying two-run double to right and scored the winning run on a wild pitch. The 2017 second-round pick owns a .333/.389/.515 slash line in 15 games. Gameday box score

Rays OF Josh Lowe, Double-A Montgomery: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 RBIs -- The Rays' No. 15 prospect entered Sunday with 21 career homers but had never gone yard twice in the same game. That changed when he took Braves No. 12 prospect Joey Wentz deep in the fourth and sixth innings. The 21-year-old sent a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall in the fourth, then deposited the first pitch of the sixth over the fence in left-center. Lowe also singled in the eighth and walked and scored a run in the 10th as his OPS climbed to 1.079. Gameday box score

Video: Lowe clubs second dinger for Montgomery

Brewers RHP Trey Supak, Double-A Biloxi: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- Milwaukee's 11th-ranked prospect notched his first win of the season in dominant fashion. Supak worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning by inducing a first-pitch double play. He faced one batter over the minimum the rest of the way, yielding two hits during that span. The 22-year-old threw 50 of 71 pitches for strikes. Through four starts for the Shuckers, the right-hander has a 1.52 ERA and has thrown three scoreless outings. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Julio Pablo Martinez, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-5, 2 R -- Texas' No. 2 prospect singled twice and scored two runs -- both on triples -- in the Wood Ducks' 7-3 win at Wilmington. Sixth-ranked Leody Taveras plated Martinez in the fifth and the 23-year-old scored again in the seventh after reaching on a fielder's choice. Martinez has four hits in his last three games and raised his on-base percentage to .318. Gameday box score

Brewers C Payton Henry, Class A Advanced Carolina: 1-for-5, HR, 1 R, 3 RBIs -- The Brewers' No. 10 prospect is producing from the cleanup spot for the Mudcats. He launched his third homer in four games on Sunday to push them past Fayetteville, 6-5. The 21-year-old made the most of a 1-2 pitch from Joey Gonzalez in the fifth, crushing a three-run shot the opposite way to right center-field that scored Joantgel Segovia and Ryan Aguilar. Through 18 Carolina League games, Henry has a career-best .485 slugging percentage, with seven of his 19 hits going for extra bases. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Tyler Beede, Triple-A Sacramento: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K-- San Francisco's No. 23 prospect allowed the leadoff man to reach base in four of his five innings but worked around trouble for his second scoreless outing in four starts. He coaxed double plays in the first and fifth and struck out three in the fourth inning to give him 28 over 17 2/3 frames. The 25-year-old threw 49 of 77 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 2.04. Giants No. 17 prospect Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run single in the eighth to give the River Cats a 3-2 win. Gameday box score

Cubs C Miguel Amaya, Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 1 R-- The Cubs' top prospect is riding a five-game hitting streak after batting .194 over his first 10 games. He doubled and scored the Pelicans' only run in the first inning of an 8-1 loss to Lynchburg. The 20-year-old also singled in the sixth and walked in the eighth. Through 14 Carolina League games, Amaya is up to a .245/.351/.531 slash line with three homers. Indians No. 2 prospect Nolan Jones went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Hillcats. Gameday box score

Brewers 2B Keston Hiura, Triple-A San Antonio: 2-for-3, 1 RBI-- Milwaukee's top prospect tripled, singled and hit a sacrifice fly in the Missions' 6-0 win over Nashville in the second game of a doubleheader. Hiura had a seven-game hitting streak snapped in the opener but is batting .297 with 11 of his 19 hits going for extra bases, including four homers. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Jacob Robson, Triple-A Toledo: 2-for-5, 1 R -- Detroit's No. 17 prospect has hit safely in six straight games after singling and scoring in the fourth inning of the Mud Hens' 11-9 win over Columbus. Dawel Lugo, the 18th-ranked Tigers prospect went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, while Indians No. 5 prospect Bobby Bradley went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for the Clippers. Gameday Box Score