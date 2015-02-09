Prospect Roundup: Games of April 23

Tigers RHP Matt Manning, Double-A Erie: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- Detroit's No. 2 prospect registered his third straight start with at least eight strikeouts, giving him an Eastern League-leading 32 over 22 2/3 innings. The only run Manning allowed came in the fourth on a single by Bowie's Ademar Rifaela, and he responded by striking out the side in the fifth. The 21-year-old dropped his ERA to 1.59, and opponents are batting .130 against the 2016 first-round pick. Gameday box score

Angels RHP Aaron Hernandez, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K -- Los Angeles' 20th-ranked prospect did not allow a hit over a career-high four innings in his fourth professional start. He combined with Kyle Bradish and Austin Warren to hold Rancho Cucamonga hitless into the 10th before Warren gave up three runs -- two earned -- on one hit as Rancho Cucamonga came away with a 3-0 win. Hernandez lowered his ERA from 8.22 to 5.40. Dodgers No. 18 prospect Gerardo Carrillo threw five scoreless innings for the Quakes, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out a pair.

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Full Season A West Virginia: 2-for-4, 1 BB, 1 R -- Seattle's No. 2 prospect extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the third inning of the Power's 10-3 romp over Columbia. He also walked and scored in a six-run second and singled in the seventh. Acquired from the Mets in the offseason trade involving Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano, the sixth overall pick in last year's Draft is hitting .317/.427/.460 with a homer and nine RBIs in 16 South Atlantic League games. Gameday box score

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI -- Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning of the Stone Crabs' 5-3 loss to Tampa, making it three straight games with at least one RBI. Brujan is up to a .333/.419/.429 slash line in 17 Florida State League games. Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees' fifth-ranked prospect, allowed two earned runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Logan Webb, Double-A Richmond: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K -- Web was a tough-luck loser for the Flying Squirrels after allowing an unearned run on a passed ball in the first inning. San Francisco's fifth-ranked prospect, who retired 10 in a row at one point, matched the career high for strikeouts he set on Aug. 17. The 22-year-old has 21 punchouts in as many innings to go with a 2.14 ERA. Gameday box score

Indians OF Oscar Mercado, Triple-A Columbus: 4-for-5, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 RBIs -- Cleveland's No. 19 prospect smacked his first International League homer on the first pitch from Norfolk's Luis Ortiz in the bottom of the first inning of the Clippers' 11-7 win. Mercado added a two-run double in the fourth and singled leading off the sixth. In 17 IL games, Mercado is hitting .361/.458/.574 with 10 RBIs. Gameday box score

Brewers C Mario Feliciano, Class A Advanced Carolina: 4-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBIs -- Milwaukee's No. 14 prospect, his third of the season, in the seventh inning of the Mudcats' 7-3 win in Myrtle Beach. It capped the first four-hit game for the 2016 competitive balance pick since July 28. Feliciano also singled in the second and fifth and smacked an RBI double in the third. Brewers No. 4 prospect Tristen Lutz contributed two hits and a run scored. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Pedro Payano, Double-A Frisco: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K -- Payano improved to 2-0 by holding Arkansas hitless and outdueling Travelers starter Anthony Misiewicz, who threw a complete game. The 24-year-old got his first eight outs via strikeouts and retired 11 batters in a row at one point. The New York City native sports a 2.76 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings, holding foes to a .135 average. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Ryne Inman, Class A West Virginia: 5.1 IP, 0 H, 0R, 2 BB, 10 K -- The 22-year-old did something that he hadn't done in his five-year professional career -- not allow a hit in a qualifying start. The 2015 15th-round pick turned in his third straight quality outing and second without allowing a run in his first four starts. Inman (3-0) retired the first nine batters and never allowed a runner to reach scoring position. He struck out five in a row, including the side in the fourth, and set down seven straight to end his night. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.21 and his WHIP to 0.74, with 32 punchouts over 20 1/3 frames. Gameday box score

Mets C Patrick Mazeika, Double-A Binghamton: 3-for-6, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The 27th-ranked Mets prospect turned in his second multi-hit effort of the year to push the Rumble Ponies past Akron. Mazeika doubled in two runs as part of a four-run opening inning. In the fourth, he punched a single through the first side to load the bases and scored three batters later on a double by Ali Sanchez. The 2015 eight-round pick led off the fifth with a double to center as he extended his on-base streak to eight games. Gameday box score

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Greensboro: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The Pirates prospect went yard for the third straight game while also turning in his third consecutive multi-RBI effort. Martin laced a two-out double to center field off ninth-ranked Royals prospect Kris Bubic in the first inning. The 19-year-old put the Grasshoppers on the board with a bloop single in the third, then got to Bubic again in the sixth with his fourth dinger of the season. After drawing a four-pitch walk to load the bases in the 10th, he scored on a grand slam by Zack Kone. Martin raised his average 33 points to .246 and has 10 RBIs in his last seven games. Gameday box score

Royals CF Khalil Lee, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 2-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- After finishing last season in the Texas League, Kansas City's No. 2 prospect is looking right at home through 18 games with the Naturals. Lee continued his hot start with a base hit in the opening inning, stealing second and scoring on a base hit by Samir Duenez. The 20-year-old battled back from an 0-2 count and walked in the third but was caught stealing to end the frame. In the sixth, he launched his first roundtripper of the season on a 1-1 pitch. Lee has seven multi-hit games and ranks second in the circuit in steals behind teammate Nick Heath, who has 10. Gameday box score

Astros 2B Osvaldo Duarte, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 3 R -- For the third time in his six-year career, Duarte had a perfect night at the plate as he fell a triple shy of the cycle. The 23-year-old led off the third inning with a grounder up the middle. After stealing second, he scored on a bloop single by Stephen Wrenn. In the fourth, Duarte laced a double to left field and swiped his second bag of the game. He singled again in the sixth and was raced home on a sacrifice fly by Astros No. 23 prospect Abraham Toro. The native of the Dominican Republic led off the eighth with a moonshot over the wall in left-center for his third dinger on the season and is 7-for-8 with three RBIs, three runs scored and three steals in his last two games. Gameday box score