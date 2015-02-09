Prospect Roundup: Games of April 28

Dodgers RHP Dustin May, Double-A Tulsa: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 1 BB, 7 K -- The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect picked up his second win of the season in the Drillers' 5-0 blanking of Corpus Christi. May (2-1) needed all of 11 pitches to get through a 1-2-3 first inning, then worked around a leadoff walk in the second by retiring the next three batters. The 21-year-old right-hander hit Chuckie Robinson in the third and allowed a single to Stephen Wrenn but fanned Osvaldo Duarte, Ronnie Dawson and Abraham Toro to escape unscathed. He faced the minimum in the fourth, despite allowing a single to Joshua Rojas, who was thrown out trying to steal third base by top Dodgers prospect Keibert Ruiz. And despite two singles by the Hooks in the fifth, May did not allow a run for the third time in five starts this season. He's second in the Texas League with a 1.50 ERA. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, 2B, R -- The Orioles' second-ranked prospect singled to right field and scored in the Tides' six-run first inning, which set the tone in a 7-1 win over Louisville. Mountcastle doubled to right leading off the second and singled to center in the ninth to round out his first three-hit game since April 18. With a slash line of .295/.324/.495, the 22-year-old has at least one hit in six straight games. O's No. 16 prospect D.J. Stewart walked three times.

Royals RHP Brady Singer, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 HB, 2 BB, 5 K -- The top Royals prospect worked in and out of trouble more than a few times in the Blue Rocks' 6-2 win over Lynchburg. In the first inning, Singer surrendered hits to the first two batters before a double play helped ease the situation. An error by third baseman Oscar Gonzalez allowed a run to score, but the 22-year-old righty struck out Jodd Carter to end the inning. In the second, Jonathan Laureano worked a one-out walk against Singer and came home on a double by Wilbis Santiago. The University of Florida product worked 1-2-3 frames in the third, fourth and sixth, erasing two baserunners in the fifth by inducing an inning-ending double play. Singer (2-2) threw 55 of 87 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 2.93.

Angels OF Matt Thaiss, Triple-A Salt Lake: 2-for-3, HR, BB, 4 R, 3 RBIs -- Just about everyone in Salt Lake's lineup produced in a 14-8 win over Albuquerque, and the Angels' eighth-ranked prospect was no exception. Thaiss singled to right field in the first inning, walked and scored in the fifth and smacked his second homer of the year -- a three-run shot to right-center that put the Bees ahead for good -- in the sixth. He also walked and scored again in the eighth. The 23-year-old University of Virginia product went 10-for-17 (.588) in the five-game series against the Isotopes, bringing his average up to .296.

Nationals RHP Wil Crowe, Double-A Harrisburg: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K -- Another gem from the Nationals' No. 4 prospect lowered his ERA to 0.96. Crowe (3-0) began his third scoreless outing of the year by striking out the first two batters he faced, then got past a two-out walk to Tyler Nevin by forcing an inning-ending groundout on the next pitch. The 24-year-old right-hander faced two over the minimum the rest of the way, yielding only a leadoff single in the third and a two-out walk in the fourth. Crowe threw 59 of 88 pitches for strikes.

Royals LHP Kris Bubic, Class A Lexington: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- Kansas City's No. 9 prospect was nearly unhittable for the Legends. He struck out four straight at one point and didn't allow a runner to reach second base in a 6-1 win over Greenville. The Drive's Jordan Wren had two hits and a walk off Bubic (3-0), who lowered his ERA to 1.86, with 45 strikeouts and seven walks over 29 innings.

Pirates OF Travis Swaggerty, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 SB -- Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect singled and scored in the third and fourth innings, then singled and stole second base in the eighth as the Marauders topped Daytona, 10-6. It was Swaggerty's third multi-hit game in a row and his first three-hit effort since Aug. 11. The 21-year-old has a .236/.291/.361 slash line in 19 Florida State League games. Pirates No. 29 prospect Max Kranick (1-2) allowed three runs -- one earned -- on five hits in five innings.

Mariners C Cal Raleigh, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-5, 1 R -- Seattle's 13th-ranked prospect singled and scored in the fourth inning and added knocks in the sixth and eighth as the Nuts blanked Rancho Cucamonga, 7-0. Raleigh had been hitless in his previous 11 at bats but raised his average to .222/.308/.383 in 21 California League games. M's No. 23 prospect Joe Rizzo had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Modesto. Quakes starter Gerardo Carrillo, the Dodgers' 18th-ranked prospect, allowed four earned runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings, walking four and striking out four.

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 SB -- Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect singled in the seventh and ninth innings and notched his Florida State League-leading 12th stolen base in the Stone Crabs' 5-4 win at Lakeland. Brujan has a .296/.370/.383 slash line in 21 games in his second FSL stint. Also for Charlotte, Rays No. 13 prospect Moises Gomez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while 27th-ranked Garrett Whitley had two hits. Tigers No. 14 prospect Kody Clemens homered and drove in two runs for Lakeland.

Braves OF Adam Duvall, Triple-A Gwinnett: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBIs -- The former big league All-Star hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning of the Stripers' 15-4 loss to Toledo, his fourth consecutive game with a dinger. That includes a two-homer game on Friday, giving him five jacks during the streak. Duvall is up to .306/.388/.647 in 23 International League games. Gwinnett starter Kyle Wright, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect, surrendered eight runs on five hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Phillies RHP Nick Pivetta, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 14 K -- Pivetta recorded a Minor League season-high 14 strikeouts in the IronPigs' 6-5 win over Buffalo. Making his second International League start of the season, fanned the first six batters he faced and punched out a pair in each of his final four frames. The 26-year-old had nine strikeouts in his first start for Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Gameday box score