Prospect Roundup: Games of April 29

Rockies INF Brendan Rodgers, Triple-A Albuquerque: 1-for-3, 1 HR,1 RBI, 1 R -- For the third time in four games, Colorado's top prospect went deep, this time a solo shot to left field off Sacramento lefty Steven Okert as the Isotopes defeated the River Cats, 4-3, at Principal Park. Rodgers, MLB.com's ninth-ranked overall prospect , has a.326/.396/.629 slash line with six homers, one triple, seven doubles, 25 runs scored, 13 RBIs and 10 walks. San Francisco's No. 17 prospect Abiatal Avelino recorded three hits and a run scored. Gameday box scor e

Video: Isotopes' Rodgers homers off scoreboard

Mariners CF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 1 R -- Seattle's seventh-ranked prospect singled home Jake Fraley in the first against Amarillo's Lake Bachar. He did more damage in the fourth, smashing a 1-1 pitch from Dauris Valdez over the right-field wall for a three-run homer as the Travelers went on to win, 9-6. Lewis is batting .241 with three homers, one triple, four doubles, 14 walks, 15 RBIs, 13 runs scored and one stolen base. Padres No. 26 prospect Owen Miller collected a double, a single, two RBIs and a run. Gameday box score

Video: Travelers' Lewis smacks three-run homer

Rockies CF Matt Hearn, Class A Advanced Lancaster: 5-for-6, 1 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R -- The JetHawks' leadoff hitter helped his team to a 14-11 slugfest win over Modesto in 11 innings. After striking out to start the game, the 23-year-old delivered a sacrifice bunt in the third and singled to center in the fifth. He plated two with another single to center in the sixth then successfully bunted back to the mound and stole second in the ninth. In the 10th, he drove in two with a line-drive single to left, then added an RBI double to left in the 11th. It was the second five-hit game of his career, matching the feat he accomplished for Class A Short Season Boise on July 14, 2018. Gameday box score

Brewers RHP Adrian Houser, Triple-A San Antonio: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K -- Milwaukee's No. 15 prospect picked up his second win of the season in a 4-3 victory over Iowa and also helped himself out at the plate. The right-handed hitter took a 0-1 pitch from Iowa's Matt Swarmer and knocked it over the wall in right-center for a solo home run. Houser retired the final seven batters he faced and to lower his ERA to 1.27 in 21 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and four walks. Brewers No. 29 prospect Tyrone Taylor collected an RBI double in the sixth. Gameday box score

Royals 3B Emmanuel Rivera, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 5 RBIs, 1 R -- Kansas City's No. 18 prospect smashed a grand slam on a 3-2 pitch from Midland's Zack Erwin in the fifth, his first home run of the year, as the Naturals dropped to Midland, 11-7. A single in the second started the night for Rivera who added another RBI single in the ninth. The right-handed third baseman is batting .275 with one triple, five doubles, 14 RBIs, eight runs and three walks. Oakland's No. 17 prospect Kevin Merrell contributed four RBIs and a run scored. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Tyler Phillips, Class A Advanced Down East: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K -- Texas' No. 14 prospect retired the final seven hitters he faced, picking up his second win of the season as Down East defeated Myrtle Beach, 3-0. It was smooth sailing for the 6-foot-5 right-hander after a little jam in the first when the first two Pelicans reached safely. His seven scoreless innings brought Phillips' ERA down to 1.14. In 31 2/3 frames, the New Jersey native has allowed four runs on 22 hits while striking out 23 and walking four. Gameday box score

Nationals OF Yadiel Hernandez, Triple-A Fresno: 4-for-5, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI-- Hernandez hit solo homers in the fourth and 10th innings of the Grizzlies' 7-6 loss to El Paso. He added an RBI single in the fourth to bring the 31-year-old's slash line up to .358/.469/.597 in 20 Pacific Coast League games. Jake Noll, Washington's No. 27 prospect, had two hits for Fresno. Austin Allen, San Diego's 20th-ranked prospect, had two hits and a run scored for El Paso. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Brenan Hanifee, Class A Advanced Frederick: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K -- Baltimore's 11th-ranked prospect allowed multiple baserunners in three of his five innings, but managed to escape further trouble in the Keys' 5-2 win over Wilmington. Hanifee (2-2) lowered his ERA to 6.50 after giving up eight earned runs in four innings in his last start in Fayetteville. Frederick outfielder Jake Ring hit a solo homer in the second, his third consecutive game with a long ball. Brewer Hicklen, Kansas City's No. 17 prospect, had two hits and a stolen base for the Blue Rocks. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Class A Advanced Salem: 3-for-5, 1 R -- Boston's No. 10 prospect was a homer short of the cycle in a 5-3 loss to Carolina. He singled in the first and tripled in the second off Mudcats starter Noah Zavolas and doubled in the ninth off Clayton Andrews. The 22-year-old has nine hits in his last four games, raising his average to .404/.465/.562 in 22 Carolina League games. Pedro Castellanos, Boston's 27th-ranked prospect, had three hits and drove in two for the Red Sox, his second three-hit game in his last three outings. Gameday box score