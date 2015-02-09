Prospect Roundup: Games of April 30

Yankees C Josh Breaux, Class A Charleston: 3-for-5, 2 HRs, 4 RBIs -- New York's No. 15 prospect continued his five-game hit streak with a bang, notching the first multi-homer game of his professional career. In the first inning, Breaux blasted a two-run dinger before belting a leadoff solo shot in the fourth. With the game knotted up in the ninth, the backstop put the RiverDogs up for good by lacing an RBI single to left. He's hitting .288 with a .479 slugging percentage. Gameday box score

Pirates RF Cal Mitchell, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs -- One month into the season and the seventh-ranked Pittsburgh prospect has amassed three three-hit efforts. With three singles against Jupiter, Mitchell upped his average to .290. He got things started in the first inning with an RBI single to right, then delivered a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The outfielder capped off his night with another run-scoring base knock in the ninth. Gameday box score

Mariners CF Jarred Kelenic, Class A West Virginia: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R -- The South Atlantic League still hasn't caught up to the outfielder, who continues to rake in his first full professional season. Seattle's No. 2 prospect cracked his fifth homer of the year -- a solo shot to right. One inning later, Kelenic ripped a double into right to give him eight multi-hit games. Through 22 games, he's hitting .337/.430/.616 line with 14 extra-base hits. Gameday box score

Padres 3B Tucupita Marcano, Class A Fort Wayne: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs -- San Diego's No. 21 prospect broke through with a career-high four base knocks in Fort Wayne's loss to Kane County. Marcano racked up four singles, driving in runs in the first and second frames. Hitting .235 coming into Tuesday, Marcano raised that mark 32 points to .267. Gameday box score

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 2-for-4, BB, R -- Making his Florida State League debut, Philadelphia's top prospect did not disappoint with a two-hit effort for Clearwater. He delivered his first hit on the circuit in the third and then drew a free pass two frames later. He led off the seventh with a single and scored four batters later. Between the South Atlantic League and the FSL, Bohm has hit .373 with a 1.039 OPS. Gameday box score

Braves RF Jefrey Ramos, Class A Advanced Florida: 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs, R -- Atlanta's No. 29 prospect posted a season high of four RBIs, including his third homer of the season. In the fourth, Ramos delivered an RBI single, and then in sixth, he cranked a three-run dinger to add to Florida's lead. Ramos -- who is hitting .273 -- has three multi-hit efforts in the last five contests. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Ofelky Peralta, Class A Delmarva: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K -- The 22-year-old ended his impressive April with his best performance en route to his first win of the season. Columbia managed one hit over 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and he struck out three without a walk. Retiring the final 12 batters of the game, the right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.89. In five appearances this season, Peralta has held opponents' to a .141 average over 20 1/3 frames, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 31. Gameday box score

Mets RHP Mickey Jannis, Double-A Binghamton: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K -- Jannis' season debut was a success as the right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced, sparing just two hits over seven scoreless innings and picking up the victory as the Ponies defeated the RubberDucks. The 31-year-old Nevada native missed the start of the season with an undisclosed injury. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Albert Abreu, Double-A Trenton: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4K -- The third-ranked Yankees prospect earned his first win of the season against New Hampshire, allowing three hits and striking out four over a season-high six scoreless innings. Abreu slimmed his ERA down to 5.32 with the outing. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Kyle Funkhouser, Triple-A Toledo: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K -- Detroit's No. 11 prospect put up his best performance of the season in the Mud Hens' victory over the Bats, allowing no hits and striking out seven in four innings. He issued two walks and gave up one run. The 2016 fourth-round pick has held opposing batters to a .217 average over 17 2/3 innings, striking out 25. Gameday box score

Athletics LF Lazaro Armenteros, Class A Advanced Stockton: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 1 R, 1 BB -- Oakland's fourth-ranked prospect smashed a two-run homer to right-center field off Shumpei Yoshikawa and drew a walk as the Ports topped the Rawhide. Armenteros is batting .241 with five home runs, four doubles, 11 RBIs and 18 walks in 22 games. Gameday box score