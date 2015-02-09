Prospect Roundup: Games of April 4

Rangers OF Leody Taveras, Class A Advanced Down East: 4-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBIs, 1R, 1 SB -- Repeating the Carolina League to start the season, Taveras should have an advantage -- if not, at least a better idea -- of what to expect on the circuit. And so far, so good for the Rangers' sixth-ranked prospect . He reached in all four plate appearances and showed extra-base power, something he didn't do much last year during his first go-round with the Wood Ducks (28 extra-base hits total). Rangers director of player development Matt Blood said the organization was confident the 20-year-old would enjoy a bounceback campaign, and Opening Night served as a strong indicator that will be the case; it was the first four-hit performance of the switch-hitter's career. Gameday box score

White Sox C Zack Collins, Triple-A Charlotte: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 1 3B, 5 RBIs -- Two-homer games aren't completely out of the ordinary for Collins, who had two for Double-A Birmingham last season -- both against Montgomery. On Thursday, the No. 12 White Sox prospect racked up 11 total bases and cleared the fence twice. The 2016 first-round pick plated two runs with his triple in the third inning before going yard with a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run dinger in the sixth. He fanned both times he did not reach base. Despite batting .234 with a .786 OPS for Birmingham in 2018, Collins was promoted to Triple-A to start the season. Through one game, he's making that look like a wise decision. Gameday box score

Indians 3B Nolan Jones, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBIs, 1 BB -- The Indians No. 2 prospect produced a solid 2018 campaign, evidenced by a .283/.405/.466 slash line between Class A Lake County and Lynchburg. MLB.com's No. 66 overall prospect's numbers actually improved following his promotion in August, and he picked up right where he left off. The 2016 second-round pick struck out in his first at-bat before reaching on an infield single and scoring in the third inning. Jones walked in the fifth and went the other way for an RBI single in sixth. In the eighth, he roped a double to right for another RBI. Gameday box score

Red Sox 3B Michael Chavis, Triple-A Pawtucket: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 R -- An 80-game suspension cost Chavis half of last season, but he still hit .298/.381/.538 in 46 contests. Nonetheless, taking advantage of a full season -- and beginning it on the right foot -- is of utmost importance for the top Red Sox prospect, who is on the big league doorstep. Chavis drew a walk against Syracuse starter Hector Santiago in the first inning and popped out in the fourth, the only time he was retired. The No. 78 overall prospect led off the sixth with a base knock up the middle and led off the eighth by driving a full-count offering from Daniel Zamora over the left field wall to forge a 3-3 tie. Gameday box score

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Bowling Green: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R -- All of 18 years old, Franco is one of the youngest players in the Midwest League. That, of course, is nothing new for the 13th overall prospect, as he ripped up the Appalachian League in 2018 as a 17-year-old; Franco batted .351 with a 1.004 OPS, 11 homers and 57 RBIs in 61 games Rookie Advanced Princeton. That showing propelled him up the rankings and he entered this season as the Rays' top prospect. With high expectations, the native of the Dominican Republic started 2019 on the right foot, reaching three times and scoring twice. The two walks are a sign of his approach and plate discipline, while driving the ball to left for an RBI double in the fifth is emblematic of his pop. Gameday box score

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Class A Advanced Port Charlotte: 4-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI -- Speaking of Rays prospects who can rake, the seventh-ranked prospect took advantage of the leadoff spot in the Stone Crabs' lineup. His trio of singles didn't plate any runs, but the 21-year-old's two-bagger to right in the sixth inning chased in a pair. This isn't the first time Brujan has handled Florida State League pitching -- he batted .347/.434/.582 at that level in 27 games at the end of last season after hitting a cool .313 with 41 RBIs for Bowling Green. Brujan proved he can mash last year and has the chance to make even more of a statement in 2019. Gameday box score

Blue Jays P Nate Pearson, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 5 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, 4 H, 1 BB -- Staying in the FSL, one of the Minors' more prospect-packed leagues, Pearson made a triumphant return to the hill. Toronto's fourth-ranked prospect pitched only 1 1/3 innings last season after an injured right oblique and fractured forearm cost him practically all of 2018. The 2017 first-round pick faced the minimum through two innings before Edgar Cabral led off the third with a solo homer that ended up being the only run charged to his ledger. Later that inning, the right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded jam by inducing a popup from Jake Scheiner and whiffing Rodolfo Duran. The No. 75 overall prospect retired the side in order over his final two frames to pick up the win, throwing 50 of 79 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 R -- An oblique injury suffered during Spring Training evidently did not slow the top Twins prospect, who took part in the Miracle's barrage with a two-run single in the sixth inning. MLB's fifth overall prospect also displayed his plate discipline by drawing a pair of walks. Lewis impressed during his first full season in the Minors in 2018, batting .292/.352/.451 with 14 homers and 74 RBIs between Class A Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers. Although his numbers dropped following his promotion to the FSL, big things are expected from the top pick in the 2017 Draft, including a likely elevation to Double-A. Gameday box score