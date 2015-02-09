Prospect Roundup: Games of April 9

Brewers 3B Lucas Erceg, Triple-A San Antonio: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 1 BB -- A sluggish start that saw Erceg total two hits his first five games seemed like a distant memory after Tuesday night's showing. The Missions third baseman belted a two-run shot to right field in the fifth inning for his first blast of the season and added a solo homer to right in the seventh. Erceg provided half the offensive output in San Antonio's 6-5 win. The eighth-ranked Brewers prospect walked leading off the ninth, his first free pass of the year. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Casey Mize, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K -- After going five innings for the first time in his professional career last week in his season debut, Mize was just as impressive in his second start. The top Tigers prospect struck out at least one batter in five of his six innings and worked out of the limited trouble he faced. After allowing a run in the second on a single by Clearwater's Madison Stokes, Mize faced two batters over the minimum the rest of the way. The Auburn product was efficient, throwing 50 of 73 pitches for strikes en route to his first Minor League win. Gameday box score

Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K -- The Marlins selected Garrett with the seventh overall pick in 2016 but entering this year had seen him pitch in only four games over three seasons due to Tommy John surgery in 2017. In his return to a Minor League mound, Garrett was steady. The only run the Marlins' No. 7 prospect allowed came on a homer by ninth-ranked Braves prospect William Contreras leading off the fourth inning. Garrett finished on a strong note, striking out the next two batters after Contreras' blast and inducing a popout by Rusber Estrada to end his night. Marlins No. 2 prospect Victor Victor Mesa had a breakout night of his own. With one hit through his first four games, he racked up three knocks and an RBI in Jupiter's 5-2 win. Gameday box score

Padres 1B Brad Zunica, Double-A Amarillo: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBIs -- Zunica's season-opening power surge continued with two homers on Tuesday, giving him a Minor League-leading five for the season. The first baseman helped the Sod Poodles build a 7-0 lead after two innings by cranking a two-run shot to left-center in the first and hammering a three-run blast to right in the second. Zunica is nearly a third of the way to his total from last season, when he hit 17 and didn't reach five until June 1. Gameday box score

Mets OF Desmond Lindsay, Class A Advanced St. Lucie: 4-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R -- The Mets' No. 11 prospect has dealt with injuries throughout his career but continues showing flashes of immense potential when healthy. Lindsay busted out with a four-hit showing against Tampa, singling to left field in the top of the first inning, driving in a run with a single to center in the sixth, another to right in the seventh and finishing his night with a leadoff double to right in the ninth. It was the 22-year-old's first four-hit game since July 20, 2017 with Class A Columbia. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Nate Pearson, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K -- After pitching just 1 2/3 innings last season, Pearson suffered a fractured right forearm when he was hit by a line drive in May. This year is already better. The Jays' No. 4 prospect allowed a run on four hits over five innings in his season debut on April 4 and was spotless in his second outing. Pearson needed 27 pitches to retire all six batters he faced, bookending the first inning with strikeouts and getting a groundout, flyout and lineout in the second. Gameday box score

Astros 1B Seth Beer, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs -- Beer had two hits on Monday night and followed with a three-hit showing on Tuesday for his third multi-hit game of the season. The Astros' No. 10 prospect started his night with a single to left in the first inning and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right in the third. After singling again to right leading off the sixth, the Clemson product wrapped his night with two-run knock to left as part of a five-run ninth that sent the Woodpeckers on the way to a 7-2 win. Beer has five hits and five RBIs in his last two games. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Daz Cameron, Triple-A Toledo: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Batting out of Toledo's leadoff spot, Cameron continued a strong start to the season with his first mutli-hit game. The Tigers' No. 5 prospect kicked off his big night with a leadoff homer to right-center in the bottom of the first and drew a leadoff walk in the third. After grounding out in the fourth, he ripped an RBI double to left in the sixth, then reached on an infield single in the eighth. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Austin Hansen, Class A Quad Cities: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K -- An eighth-round pick out of Oklahoma last year, Hansen dominated in his full-season debut. The righty struck out at least one batter in each inning and multiple hitters in four of five, including fanning the side in the fourth. Hansen, who made two starts among 14 appearances last summer for Class A Short Season Tri-City, faced three batters over the minimum and threw 49 of 77 pitches for strikes on the way to capturing his first Midwest League win. Gameday box score

Cardinals RHP Tommy Parsons, Class A Peoria: 8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- It isn't often that Minor League pitchers get through eight innings in April, especially in the Midwest League, but thanks to his efficiency, Parsons did just that in Peoria's 9-0 win over Wisconsin. The right-hander was perfect through the fifth and ended up facing four batters over the minimum, pitching to contact and distributing nine outs on the ground against seven in the air. The 23-year-old threw 65 of 93 pitches for strikes and faced multiple baserunners just once, in the seventh. Gameday box score