Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 1

Orioles LHP DL Hall, Class A Advanced Frederick: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 10 K -- Baltimore's No. 3 prospect matched a career high in strikeouts and fanned six his first time through the Myrtle Beach lineup. He did not allow a hit until the fifth when back-to-back knocks resulted in the Pelicans' only run of the game. Hall has given up a total five earned runs in his last five starts, sporting a 1.71 ERA over that span. The 20-year-old has a 3.36 ERA in 75 innings this season and opposing batters are hitting .193 against him. Gameday box score

Padres 3B/1B Ty France, Triple-A El Paso: 4-for-5, 3 RBI, R -- The No. 24 Padres prospect powered the Chihuahuas to an 8-5 win over Nashville, driving in two runs in the third and another in the fifth. France continues to shred Minor League pitching in 2019 and especially of late, with six multi-hit games in his last 11 contests. He has logged at least four hits in three of those outings. In 65 games, the 25-year-old has compiled a .388/.470/.761 slash line that leads the Pacific Coast League in all three categories. Gameday box score

Mariners LHP Justus Sheffield, Double-A Arkansas: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 9 K -- The ninth-ranked Mariners prospect topped the strong outing he had his last time out, allowing one fewer hit, one fewer walk and striking out an extra batter while still surrendering a lone run over seven frames. He hasn't let up more than two earned runs in his last nine starts, six of which have lasted at least seven frames. The 23-year-old has not been tagged for a home run during that span dating back to June 18. Sheffield's ERA dropped to 1.64, which would lead the Texas League if he had enough innings to qualify. In opposition, No. 20 Cardinals prospect Angel Rondon allowed one earned run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Kameron Misner, Class A Clinton: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R -- The Marlins took Misner, now ranked as their No. 10 prospect, with the 35th overall pick in June's Draft. His ninth-inning home run put the LumberKings ahead for good. He has played three games in the Midwest League so far and the early returns -- two home runs, six RBIs and a .455/.533/1.000 slash line -- have topped the .241/.421/.310 line he posted in eight Rookie-level Gulf Coast League games. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Shane Baz, Class A Bowling Green: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 4 BB, 2 K -- The Rays' sixth-ranked prospect was once again able to limit the damage. He has given up 18 hits and 15 walks over his last four starts, but only a total of seven earned runs in that span. On Thursday, he at one point retired nine consecutive batters and did not allow a runner to reach second base until the sixth, when two hits and a walk loaded the bases before a wild pitch enabled the game's first run to cross the plate. Reds righty Eduardo Salazar tossed six two-hit innings for Dayton, striking out five and walking one. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Tristen Lutz, Class A Advanced Carolina: 4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R -- Milwaukee's No. 2 prospect went big in his first multi-hit game since June 12, notching four hits for the first time in his career. His two-run homer in the seventh plated No. 9 Brewers prospect Mario Feliciano and widened the margin in the Mudcats' eventual 7-0 win over the Wood Ducks. The 20-year-old is hitting .247/.335/.399 in 99 games this year. Gameday box score

Cubs CF Cole Roederer, Class A South Bend: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, R -- Chicago's No. 6 prospect belted his sixth homer in the Midwest League and his second long ball in his last five games. The 19-year-old is batting .323 with nine RBIs and 12 walks over his last 10 contests. The Newhall, California, native has hit .224 with seven taters and 46 RBIs in 82 games with South Bend. Gameday box score

Phillies CF Simon Muzziotti, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 3-for-4, R -- Philadelphia's No. 12 prospect scored his third run in his last 10 games for the Threshers. The 20-year-old Venezuela native ranks seventh in the Florida State League with a .282 batting average. Muzziotti has two taters and 25 RBIs in 84 games this season. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Cole Sands, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- Minnesota's No. 26 prospect collected his third straight win since his promotion from Class A Cedar Rapids. Sands has struck out at least five batters in eight games on the circuit. The 22-year-old has amassed a 5-2 record with a 2.11 ERA and 49 punchouts, and opposing hitters are batting just .195 against him. Gameday box score

Mariners DH Joe Rizzo, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-5, 2 RBI, R -- Seattle's No. 20 prospect recorded his 33rd multi-hit game of the season. The Hackensack, New Jersey, native ranks second in the California League with 117 hits, is tied for second with 25 doubles and holds sole possession of fifth with 172 total bases. The 21-year-old left-handed slugger sports a .286 batting average with nine roundtrippers and 46 RBIs. Gameday box score

White Sox C Zack Collins, Triple-A Charlotte: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R -- Chicago's No. 11 prospect crushed his 10th International League homer in the Knights' 7-6 loss to the Bulls. He belted a three-run shot in the fifth inning, plating fifth-ranked Nick Madrigal (in his Triple-A debut) and Daniel Palka, and added a pair of singles. Since returning from The Show in the middle of last month, Collins is batting .383 with 16 RBIs. Overall on the season, he sports a line of .280/.395/.502 with 55 driven in. Gameday box score

Rockies 1B Roberto Ramos, Triple-A Albuquerque: 3-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Colorado's No. 29 prospect roped a line-drive two-bagger to score ninth-ranked Sam Hilliard and Pat Valaika. He boosted his line to .317/.403/.590 on the year, and sits tied for sixth in the Pacific Coast League in RBIs with 77. No. 10 Rockies prospect Yonathan Daza went 3-for-5 with an RBI to raise his average to .367, the fourth-best mark in the PCL. Gameday box score

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-5, RBI, R -- MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect logged three hits, drove in a run and scored once in the Baby Cakes' 11-4 victory over the AViators. Diaz drove in Magneuris Sierra with a base hit in the first to open the game's scoring before coming around himself later in the frame on a knock from Lewis Brinson. Miami's fifth-ranked prospect sports a .304 batting average on the season, the highest clip amongst any New Orleans batter. Gameday box score

Rockies SS Ryan Vilade, Class A Advanced Lancaster: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R -- Colorado's No. 6 prospect played a key role in the JetHawks' 9-3 triumph over the Quakes, tying his season-high hit total with three. He drove in two runs with a double during the second inning, and plated another with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Vilade's line climbed to .286/.356/.427 with the performance, and he's driven in 53 runs. Gameday box score