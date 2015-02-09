Prospect Roundup: Games of August 10

Padres 3B Ty France, Triple-A El Paso: 4-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Four-hit games are pretty uncommon, just not for San Diego's No. 24 prospect . France registered his eighth of the season and fourth in his last nine games as the Chihuahuas outslugged San Antonio, 10-9. He capped a seven-run second inning with a three-run homer, his 27th in 73 Pacific Coast League contests, and added a pair of doubles and a single. The 25-year-old tops the circuit with a .406 batting average, .482 on-base percentage, .790 slugging percentage and 1.272 OPS. Gameday box score

Video: El Paso's France rips three-run blast

Marlins RHP Sixto Sanchez, Double-A Jacksonville: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K -- Miami's top prospect extended his scoreless streak to 24 innings over four starts as the Jumbo Shrimp beat Mississippi, 5-2. Sanchez has given up 13 hits while striking out 21 during that stretch, bringing his ERA down to 2.61, which would rank fourth in the Southern League if he had enough innings to qualify. MLB.com's No. 26 overall prospect is tied for fifth on the circuit with eight wins and hasn't lost since July 2. Gameday box score.

Athletics RHP James Kaprielian, Double-A Midland: 4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 Ks -- Kaprielian made his third relief appearance of the season in the RockHounds' 4-1 win over Corpus Christi. Oakland's No. 13 prospect entered after 12th-ranked Daulton Jefferies allowed one run on three hits and a walk over three innings and threw four scoreless frames of his own. He's given up two runs over his last three appearances, striking out nine over 10 innings. His ERA dropped to a season-best 2.57, a clip that has shrunk with each of his last three outings as well. Gameday box score

Twins 3B Jose Miranda, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 2-for-4: 4 RBIs, 2 R -- The Twins' No. 20 prospect recorded his first career two-homer game, helping the Miracle beat Jupiter, 9-2. Miranda has hit safely in eight of his last nine games at a .364 clip (12-for-33) with six RBIs and six runs scored. For the season, the 21-year-old is batting .247/.298/.665. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer, Double-A Bowie: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K -- The Orioles' No. 8 prospect won his eighth straight decision as the Baysox blanked Richmond, 1-0, in the first game of a doubleheader. Kremer is tied for third in the Eastern League with nine victories and would rank sixth with a 2.98 ERA if he had enough innings to qualify. In his last 10 starts, the right-hander has a 1.93 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 56 innings. Gameday box score

Red Sox RHP Chase Shugart, Class A Greenville: 8 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K -- Boston's No. 25 prospect picked up his sixth win of the season in the longest start of his career (he went seven innings on June 25 against Kannapolis) as the Drive beat Columbia, 2-0. Shugart has a 2.70 ERA in his last 10 starts, generating 44 whiffs over 56 2/3 innings during that stretch. Overall, the 2018 12th-round pick is 6-3 with a 2.40 ERA and one complete game in 14 starts. Gameday box score.

Angels 2B/OF Jahmai Jones, Double-A Mobile: 4-for-5 -- The seventh-ranked Angels prospect continued his recent hot stretch with his best performance of the year, collecting four hits in the BayBears' 8-5 loss to Pensacola. All of his hits were singles and they came in his first four trips to the plate. He's gotten at least one hit in every game he's played this week to raise his average 14 points to .226. Jones has been noticeably better since the Southern League All-Star break, putting up a .270/.335/.337 slash line in 47 games. Gameday box score

Reds IF Ivan Johnson, Rookie Advanced Greeneville: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- Johnson hadn't shown much power through his first 35 games as a pro, but he produced in game 36. Cincinnati's No. 14 prospect went deep twice in the Reds' 5-3 triumph over Pulaski, cranking a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run blast in the 10th that put Greeneville ahead for good. It doubled his home run total since he was taken in the fourth round of this year's Draft, with all four coming in his last 12 games. He's batting .268/.347/.416 with 14 RBIs. Gameday box score

Blue Jays OF Griffin Conine, Class A Lansing: 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs -- Toronto's 16th-ranked prospect posted his second straight multi-hit game as the Lugnuts blanked Dayton, 6-0. Conine put Lansing on the board with a two-run single in the sixth inning and added an eighth-inning solo homer, his 18th overall and 12th since the All-Star break. The 22-year-old is 13-for-39 (.333) with four homers, nine RBIs and four runs scored over his last 10 games. Overall, the 2018 second-round pick is batting .288/.362/.584 in his first Class A season. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Indians OF Trenton Brooks, Double-A Akron: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R -- The 24-year-old tied his career high for RBIs while powering the RubberDucks to a 7-3 win over Portland. Brooks drilled a three-run blast in the second inning and capped his second career two-homer game with a two-run shot in the fifth. He also drove in five runs on Opening Day for Class A Advanced Lynchburg. The 2016 17th-round pick is hitting .320 native raised his average in August to .320/.370/.680. Gameday box score

Red Sox RHP Thad Ward, Class A Advanced Salem: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 8 K -- Boston's No. 9 prospect posted his first scoreless start since July 8 as the Red Sox blanked Carolina, 3-0. Ward allowed only a third-inning single to top Brewers prospect Brice Turang and retired seven of the final eight batters he faced. Since a June 20 promotion from Class A Greenville, the right-hander is holding the Carolina League to a .216 batting average in nine starts. Gameday box score

D-backs OF Corbin Carroll, Class A Short Season Hillsboro: 2-for-3, 3B, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB -- Arizona's No. 3 prospect extended his hitting streak to nine games, dating to a stint in the Rookie-level Arizona League. Carroll delivered an RBI triple and scored in the second inning, bounced into a forceout and scored again in the fourth, then singled and came home again in the seventh as the Hops dropped a 12-9 decision at Salem-Keizer. The 16th overall pick in this year's Draft is 3-for-10 with five runs scored in three games with Hillsboro. Gameday box score