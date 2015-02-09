Prospect Roundup: Games of August 14

Twins RF Alex Kirilloff, Double-A Pensacola : 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The second-ranked Minnesota prospect homered and drove in two runs on a three-night to up his average to .273, good for 11th in the Southern League. MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect has hit safely in 10 of the last 12 games and is batting .283 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 11 games in August. Twins No. 5 prospect Trevor Larnach also had three hits, driving in one run and scoring another for the Blue Wahoos. Gameday box score

Video: Blue Wahoos' Kirilloff hits opposite-field dinger

Rays RHP Shane Baz, Class A Bowling Green: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- On the one-year anniversary of his acquisition from Pittsburgh, the Rays' No. 6 prospect produced his first scoreless start in nearly two months. Baz gave up a double, two singles and two walks, lowering his ERA to 3.10 in 14 starts. He would rank sixth in the Midwest League with a .216 opponents' batting average if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Rangers 3B Josh Jung, Class A Hickory: 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB -- The top Texas prospect recorded his sixth three-hit game of the season and raised his batting average to .313 since joining the Crawdads on July 15. Jung has hit safely in eight of his last nine contests at a .361 clip (13-for-36) with a homer, six RBIs, four walks and six runs scored. Overall, MLB.com's No. 59 overall prospect is batting .354/.430/.496. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Roansy Contreras, Class A Charleston: 7 IP 1 H, 1 ER, 10 K, 0 BB -- New York's No. 13 prospect matched his career high for strikeouts as the RiverDogs topped Columbia, 3-1. Contreras has given up three earned runs over his last 25 innings to get his ERA down to 3.62, which ranks eighth in the South Atlantic League. He's also tied for third with a 1.13 WHIP and tied for fourth with nine wins. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Jordan Holloway, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K -- Miami's No. 19 prospect pitched his first career complete game as the Hammerheads beat Lakeland, 5-1, in the second game of a doubleheader. In working past the sixth inning for the first time in 70 Minor League starts, Holloway lowered his ERA to 4.73. In his last three starts, the right-hander has allowed three earned runs over 18 1/3 innings, striking out 14 while giving up 10 hits. Gameday box score

D-backs C Daulton Varsho, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R -- The fifth-ranked D-backs prospect collected three extra-base hits in his third three-hit game in just over a week. He's hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games to boost his average to .292, which ranks third in the Southern League. Varsho also is sixth with 16 homers and is batting .436 in August. Gameday box score

Athletics SS Logan Davidson, Class A Short Season Vermont: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R -- The seventh-ranked A's prospect homered in his second three-hit game since he was drafted 29th overall in June. Davidson is batting .350 with a homer, two RBIs, four walks and 10 runs scored in his last 10 games. The Clemson product is sixth in the New York-Penn League with 31 runs scored in 40 contests. Gameday box score

Pirates CF Travis Swaggerty, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R -- The fourth-ranked Bucs prospect raked three singles and drove in a run in the nightcap of a doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to five games. Swaggerty is batting .365/.411/.462 with a triple, three doubles, three RBIs and 12 runs scored in 14 games in August. Pirates No. 19 prospect Mason Martin smashed his second grand slam in four days for the Grasshoppers. Gameday box score

Nationals LHP Nick Raquet, Class A Advanced Potomac: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K -- Washington's No. 29 prospect continued his second-half resurgence as the P-Nats blanked Myrtle Beach, 7-0. Raquet gave up a pair of singles and three walks to win his fifth straight start. Since July 9, the 23-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 39 innings. Nats No. 26 prospect Cole Freeman racked up four hits and scored twice. Gameday box score

Phillies LHP Erik Miller, Class A Short Season Williamsport: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K -- The 10th-ranked Phils prospect turned in his second straight scoreless outing of four innings. He did not allow a runner past second base and retired the final nine batters he faced, recording a four-strikeout frame in the fourth. Over 16 2/3 innings in the New York-Penn League, Miller has a 1.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, .161 opponents' batting average and 27 punchouts. Gameday box score

Athletics RHP Grant Holmes, Double-A Midland: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K -- The A's No. 14 prospect made it back-to-back scoreless starts for the RockHounds, who dropped a 4-3 decision at Amarillo. Holmes struck out the side in the first inning and did not allow a baserunner until the fourth, when he plunked Ivan Castillo with a 2-2 pitch. The 2014 first-rounder has a 3.48 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 72 1/3 innings in 20 games, including 14 starts, this season. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP T.J. Zeuch, Triple-A Buffalo: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K - The 24-year-old turned in his first scoreless outing in 10 International League starts. After working around traffic on the basepaths over the first two innings, Zeuch faced two batters over the minimum the rest of the way. The Jays' No. 17 prospect lowered his ERA to 3.31 in six starts at Buffalo's Sahlen Field. Gameday box score