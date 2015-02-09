Prospect Roundup: Games of August 15

Nationals OF Andrew Stevenson, Double-A Harrisburg: 5-for-5, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R -- Out of the leadoff spot, Stevenson reached base six times to help lead Harrisburg to a 12-1 win over visiting Altoona. Stevenson's performance was his second five-hit game of the season, matching the outfielder's effort on June 23 for Triple-A Fresno at Salt Lake. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Matt Manning, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K -- Detroit's No. 2 prospect put up his second straight outing without allowing an earned run in his first one-hit start since opening the season with two straight such efforts on April 5 and 10. Manning -- who struck out 19 over 13 innings in his previous two starts -- got seven outs on the ground and four in the air while landing 51 of his 71 pitches for strikes. The effort dropped his ERA to 2.47 for the year, the second-best mark in the Eastern League. Gameday box score

Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, Triple-A Louisville: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 K -- Cincinnati's No. 11 prospect reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since fanning 10 for Double-A Pensacola last year against Jacksonville. The right-hander struck out five straight batters and seven of nine at one point from the first to fourth innings. Gutierrez also belted first professional home run -- the second Bats starting pitcher to do that in two days -- and an RBI single. Gameday box score

Video: Louisville's Gutierrez goes yard

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Double-A Montgomery: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 4 RBI -- After fling out to right field in his first three at-bats, Tampa Bay's No. 3 prospect came through with a three-RBI double on a sharp grounder to right, part of a six-run top of the sixth inning that put Montgomery in the lead for good. The second baseman drove in his fourth run of the night with a groundout to short in the eighth. Gameday box score

Athletics SS Logan Davidson, Class A Short Season Vermont: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R -- Oakland's first-round pick in the June Draft notched his second straight three-hit game and second straight with a homer, going yard with an eighth-inning tiebreaking homer to right to cap his night. The A's No. 7 prospect also reached on an infield single to third in the fourth and on a grounder to left that drove home a run in the sixth. The victory marked the Lake Monster's 500th Centennial Field regular-season win dating back to the franchise's 1994 debut season in the New York-Penn League. Gameday box score

White Sox LHP John Parke, Double-A Birmingham: 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER , 0 BB, 2 K -- Efficient and stingy, Parke was brilliant on Thursday, retiring the first 21 batters he faced and carrying a perfect-game bid into the eighth inning. After surrendering a leadoff double to Ryan Casteel in the eighth, Parke was lifted when Lane Adams reached on a fielding error charged to third baseman Ti'Quan Forbes. In all, Parke needed just 82 pitches, 54 for strikes, while scattering 10 outs on the ground and eight in the air. He went at least seven frames for the third time in his last four starts. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

D-backs C Daulton Varsho, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-5, 1 RBI -- Arizona's fifth-ranked prospect turned in his third three-hit game in his last four contests and fourth in his last seven. In his last 10 games, Varsho has gone 19-for-40 (.475) with four homers and 11 RBIs. In his first year at the Double-A level, the 23-year-old has had no trouble finding his way. His .897 OPS ranks first in the Southern League and his .296 average sits third. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Cory Abbott, Double-A Tennessee: 6 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 K: Pitching against Miami's top prospect Sixto Sanchez, Abbott was nearly unhittable, setting a career high with 12 strikeouts. Chicago's No. 16 prospect reached double-digits in strikeouts for his second consecutive outing and has whiffed 31 batters in his last three starts. With 147 strikeouts on the year, Abbott stands tied with former Mississippi right-hander Ian Anderson atop the Southern League leaderboard. Gameday box score

Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck, Triple-A Pawtucket: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K: A hit batsman marred an otherwise perfect outing from Boston's fifth-ranked prospect, who struck out five of the seven batters he faced. The 2017 first-round pick has scattered four earned runs over his last 10 relief outings. The righty has held opposing International League batters to a .167 average while surrendering just one home run since being promoted from Double-A Portland on July 13. Gameday box score

Orioles C Adley Rutschman, Class A Short Season Aberdeen: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI -- The No. 1 overall pick in this year's Draft has quickly adjusted to the professional game. Baltimore's top prospect logged his third straight multi-hit game and has gone 12-for-37 (.324) with nine RBIs in his last 10 games. In the first 22 games of his career, the 21-year-old sports a .256 average with a .746 OPS and has collected seven doubles across two Minor League levels. Gameday box score

Video: Aberdeen's Rutschman knocks RBI double

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R -- Pittsburgh's No. 19 prospect tied a season high with five RBIs while connecting on his ninth Florida State League homer, a three-run shot in the seventh. Before being promoted to Bradenton on July 9, Martin led the South Atlantic League with 23 big flies. Since then, he's compiled a .236 average and an .872 OPS in 36 games with the Marauders. Gameday box score

Dodgers OF Cody Thomas, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R -- Make it three home runs in the last two games for Thomas, who is two homers away from tying Dylan Carlson for the Texas League lead. Thomas has 19 taters this year for the Drillers, making it four straight seasons in which he's notched at least that many. His career high is 20, which he achieved in 2017 with Class A Great Lakes. Gameday box score