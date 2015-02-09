Prospect Roundup: Games of August 17

Astros RHP Cristian Javier, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 10 Ks -- Houston's No. 10 prospect turned in another stellar outing in the Hooks' 3-2 win over Midland. Javier threw only four innings but tied his season high for strikeouts. He pitched through the eighth, when 18th-ranked J.J. Matijevic doubled home the go-ahead run, and recorded one out in the ninth. He lowered his ERA to 2.07 in 17 appearances with Corpus Christi and 1.75 overall for the season. Gameday box score

Video: Hooks' Javier ties career high in strikeouts

Brewers SS Brice Turang, Class A Advanced Carolina: 3-for-5, R -- A promotion to the Carolina League has yet to produce consistent results for the top Brewers prospect, but his second three-hit game on the circuit ended a 1-for-17 funk that spanned five games. It was Turang's first multi-hit outing since Aug. 4, when he logged his second of back-to-back two-hit performances. All three of his knocks on Saturday were singles in the Mudcats' 8-7 win over Lynchburg. Gameday box score

Angels OF Jo Adell, Triple-A Salt Lake: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R -- The top Angels prospect did it all in the Bees' 5-4 win over El Paso. He recorded his second straight two-hit game, scored twice and threw a runner out at the plate from right field. Adell is batting .233/.303/.317 with 10 runs scored in 14 contests since a promotion from Double-A Mobile, where he tore up the Southern League to the tune of a .308 average and .944 OPS. Gameday box score

Video: Salt Lake's Adell throws home for double play

Nationals RHP Mario Sanchez, Double-A Harrisburg: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K -- The 24-year-old produced his second consecutive scoreless start as the Senators dropped a 1-0, 10-inning decision at Richmond. Sanchez faced one batter over the minimum after giving up a second-inning double to Zach Houchins. He lowered his ERA to 2.72, which would rank sixth in the Eastern League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Chris Vallimont, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 9 Ks -- Vallimont made another statement in his second appearance against his old team. Minnesota's No. 29 prospect was perfect into the fifth inning in the Miracle's 3-1 triumph over Jupiter, just three weeks after he was acquired from the Marlins. In his previous start, also against the Hammerheads, he took a no-hitter into the eighth. Over his last eight starts, the right-hander is averaging just under 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Brandon Bielak, Triple-A Round Rock: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K -- The 11th-ranked Astros prospect rebounded from a nine-run outing his last time out with his best start in nearly a month. The nine strikeouts matched his season high, which he last posted on June 24. The 23-year-old had given up three homers in his last two starts, but he yielded only three doubles and a single against Oklahoma City. Bielak fanned at least two batters in four of his six innings and lowered his ERA in the Pacific Coast League to 4.95. Gameday box score

Video: Round Rock's Bielak racks up ninth K

Rangers 2B Nick Solak, Triple-A Nashville: 2-for-4, BB, 2 R -- It's been all smiles for Solak since he was acquired from the Rays last month. Texas' No. 13 prospect logged a pair of hits and scored twice in the Sounds' 4-3 win over Omaha, coming around in the first and third innings after singling. He extended his hitting streak to 17 games and boosted his slash line to .345/.381/.673 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs in 28 games with Nashville. The 24-year-old batted .266/.353/.485 with 17 homers in 85 games with Durham before the trade. Gameday box score

Yankees CF Estevan Florial, Class A Advanced Tampa: Game 1 -- 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Game 2 -- 2-for-4, 1 R -- MLB.com's No. 65 overall prospect combined for four hits, including his eighth homer of the season, as the Tarpons split a doubleheader with Dunedin. Florial is 6-for-15 with a pair of dingers, four RBIs and five runs scored over his last four games to push his slash line to .243/.304/.409. The Yankees' No. 2 prospect is batting .306 with 13 RBIs in 13 games in August. Game 1 box score | Game 2 box score

Tigers RHP Casey Mize, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- Detroit's top prospect has been up and down in recent starts, but he limited the damage and did not figure in the SeaWolves' 3-2 loss to Akron. Mize has made six starts since returning on Erie on July 19 and has held opponents to two runs or fewer in half of them. For the season, MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect is 8-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 109 1/3 innings in 21 starts. Gameday box score

Giants OF Jaylin Davis, Triple-A Sacramento: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 1 BB -- If you're looking for home runs, Davis has you covered. A night after recording his first career three-homer game, the 25-year-old tacked on two more big flies to bring his total to six in the first three games of the River Cats' four-game series in Reno. Acquired from the Twins at the Trade Deadline, he's 21-for-52 (.404) with a 1.462 OPS, eight homers and 19 RBIs in 14 games in the Pacific Coast League. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Pedro Vasquez, Double-A Altoona: 8 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K -- The Pirates right-hander ended a nine-game winless drought with a dominant 5-0 win over Bowie. It was his longest start since going eight innings for Class A Clinton in the Mariners organization on July 30, 2016. In his last 10 starts, the 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic is 2-2 with 40 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings. He's fifth in the Eastern League with a 2.69 ERA and sixth with a 1.08 WHIP. Gameday box score

White Sox LHP Tanner Banks, Double-A Birmingham: 7 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 Ks -- It was a much-needed bounce back for the 27-year-old southpaw. After allowing seven runs over four innings in his last outing, Banks responded with seven brilliant frames in the Barons' 3-0 win over Mississippi. He faced the minimum until his seventh and final inning and gave up just a single in the fourth and a walk in the seventh, both to Ray-Patrick Didder. He lowered his ERA to 4.80 in 25 appearances with Birmingham and also has made to relief appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. Gameday box score