Prospect Roundup: Games of August 18

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert, Double-A Arkansas: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K -- Seattle's third-ranked prospect has struck out eight in winning each of his last three starts for the Travelers. Against Springfield, Gilbert faced the minimum through two innings before escaping a bases-loaded jam in the third and seeing only seven batters to record his final six outs. The 22-year-old pitched to sub-2.00 ERAs at both Class A West Virginia and Class A Advanced Modesto to start the year and has his Texas League ERA down to 2.50 in 39 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Braves OF Drew Waters, Triple-A Gwinnett: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- The No. 2 Braves prospect has flourished since his Aug. 5 promotion to the International League. In a 9-3 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Waters posted his second three-hit game with the Stripers and first since his Triple-A debut. The 20-year-old has a .333/.358/.453 slash line in 51 at-bats with Gwinnett and is tied for fifth among all Minor Leaguers with 151 hits. Gameday box score

Pirates C Kyle Wilkie, Class A Short Season West Virginia: 5-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R -- The 12th-round pick in this year's Draft needed 38 games to produce his first five-hit effort. Wilkie has nine hits in his last two contests to boost his batting average 48 points to .271/.250/.314. With a double in the Black Bears' 7-3 win over Williamsport, the 21-year-old Clemson product notched his first extra-base hit since July 30. Gameday box score

Athletics 2B Marty Bechina, Class A Short Season Vermont: 5-for-5, 2B, 3 R -- Taken in the 32nd round of this year's Draft, Bechina had a career day in the Lake Monsters' 6-5 win over Aberdeen. The 22-year-old out of Michigan State ended up scoring the decisive run after doubling in the seventh inning. With two more hits on Saturday, he has a .252/.308/.389 slash line in 35 New York-Penn League games. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson, Triple-A Memphis: 2-for-5, HR, 3B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Carlson got the Redbirds on the board in the first inning with his first Triple-A homer, a solo shot off right-hander Adbert Alzolay. The No. 2 Cardinals prospect also tripled and scored a run in the sixth. He has two hits in each of his last three games and three extra-base hits over his last two. In four games since a promotion from Double-A Springfield, the 20-year-old is batting .412/.474/.824. Gameday box score

Padres C Austin Allen, Triple-A El Paso: 3-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R -- The No. 11 Padres prospect has hit safely in six straight and 13 of his last 16 games. During that six-game stretch, Allen has nine extra-base hits -- two homers and seven doubles -- and has boosted his slugging percentage from .585 to .625. The 25-year-old would rank 10th in the Pacific Coast League with a .319 batting average if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Ronald Bolanos, Double-A Amarillo: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K -- Bolanos is blending right in on a pitching staff that includes two of his organization's top three prospects in MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino. San Diego's No. 17 prospect turned in his second scoreless outing in his last four starts and has recorded at least six strikeouts for the eighth time in his last 10. He also started a spectacular double play after snagging a comebacker in the fifth inning. Gameday box score

Athletics LHP Hogan Harris, Class A Advanced Stockton: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K -- The 22-year-old southpaw was nearly unhittable Sunday in his first scoreless outing in the California League. After beginning the year with Class A Short Season Vermont,Oakland's No. 26 prospect skipped Class A Beloit and was promoted to the Ports on July 26. He's made five starts at his new level and holds a 3.48 ERA over 20 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Reds OF Michael Siani, Class A Dayton: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The Reds' No. 8 prospect registered his first three-hit game of the month and fell a triple shy of the cycles in the Dragons' 9-6 loss at Lansing. Siani collected three RBIs, the most runs he's driven in since plating five on July 18 against Quad Cities. He's coming off the best month of his season, batting .326 with a .768 OPS in 24 games in July. Gameday box score

Phillies LHP Damon Jones, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K -- The Phillies' No. 21 prospect was unhittable in his sixth Triple-A start. While he issued three walks and was charged with a run, Jones notched seven strikeouts, his highest total since a promotion from Double-A Reading on July 11. He has a 7.61 ERA with the IronPigs but has limited International League foes to a .216 batting average. Gameday box score

Royals 2B Michael Massey, Rookie Advanced Burlington: 4-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, BB -- Kansas City's No. 29 prospect posted the first four-hit game of his brief professional career and belted his fourth Appy League homer. A fourth-round pick in this year's Draft, Massey has transitioned nicely from the University of Illinois, compiling a .290/.346/.414 slash line in 34 games. The 21-year-old reached base five times against Greeneville while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Gameday box score

Giants OF Hunter Bishop, Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer: 2-for-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB -- The 10th overall pick in this year's Draft is showing signs of breaking out of a funk. He's homered in back-to-bak games and delivered his first career triple in the Volcanoes' 13-4 romp over Everett. The 21-year-old Arizona State product has a .426 on-base percentage and .847 OPS across two levels. Gameday box score